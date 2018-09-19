Someone Got a Great Deal in the Southampton Estate Section

This property is the epitome of a gracious Southampton summer home. There are two acres in the Murray compound, deeded ocean access, a grass tennis court (very nice touch), and a "circular motor court." (Well, it is.)

The house is very traditional, nothing exciting, but lovely and spacious at 8000 square feet.

There are 8 bedrooms and 8.5 baths in all.

The property, listed by Bespoke, came on the market in February last year asking $16.5 million. The price gradually dropped to $11.75 million, and now it's in contract. What held the place back? Two things, we'd guess: the extremely traditional style of decorating and the small kitchen.

The kitchen is positioned between "a sophisticated formal dining room, a den with a wet bar and a sun-filled breakfast room," so we figure it will be easy to make the kitchen larger if the buyer prefers.

In any case, considering all this place has to offer, we think the buyer got a very good deal, even if they have to do some minor remodeling. They're not making any more land in this coveted section of town, that's for sure.

For more, click here. 320 Pheasant Lane, Southampton