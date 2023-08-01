What’s Left on the Hamptons Rental Market for August

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking for an August Hamptons rental? For those looking for a perfect Hamptons home to spend the rest of the summer in, we looked into what was still available for August through Labor Day at four different price points. Even if just browsing, it is always fun to take a peek at what is on the market.

4 Pleasant Ln, East Quogue | $25,000

Those looking for a great, reasonably priced rental should consider 4 Pleasant Lane. The 1,476-square-foot home has been completely renovated and is listed for $25,000 with Lori Malachowsky at Town and Country. The residence has four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. The sunken living room has a cozy gas fireplace and large TV, great for relaxing evenings. A private office space is inside to ensure residents can stay productive during the last few weeks of summer. The home’s outdoor area has every amenity, including an in-ground heated pool, a built-in fire pit, and lush greenery galore, all perfect for spending hot summer days outside. The home is just a quick drive to the beach and lively Main Street in Westhampton, filled with delicious restaurants and funky shops.

17 Meadowgrass Ln, Southampton | $55,000

The renovated home offers 2,600 square feet of living space. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence is listed for $55,000 to rent from August through Labor Day by Emily J. Demone at Corcoran. The main floor living area has vaulted ceilings, a large screen TV, a wood-burning fireplace, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen, all with access to the backyard. An open staircase leads to the lower level living area, outfitted with an additional large screen TV, gas fireplace, a second kitchen with Bertazonni and Smeg appliances, a wine room with a Kitchen Aid dual zone stainless wine refrigerator, and a large en suite bathroom. The outdoor area has a sparkling heated pool, a flagstone patio, a wood-burning fireplace, and a grill. This home is in the perfect spot, as the quiet community has private tennis courts and is close to the beach and the bustling Southampton Village with shops and restaurants.

26 Georgian Lane, Water Mill | $100,000

The elegant, contemporary single-family home is in the heart of Water Mill. It is listed for $100,000 to rent from August through Labor Day by John P. Vitello at Brown Harris Stevens. The 5,400 square-foot residence has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms and is atop 0.56 acres. The home decor is bright, minimalistic and focuses on allowing natural light to flood the space. The eat-in kitchen leads to a comfy outdoor patio. A heated pool, dining area, gas-fired grill, covered loggia, and outdoor shower make spending days outdoors in the sun even more enjoyable.

156 Main Street, Village of Sag Harbor | $195,000

For those searching for a traditional home in a lively yet quaint town, look no further. It is listed for $195,000 to rent from August through Labor Day by Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino at Brown Harris Stevens. This historic, four-level gem has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, twin parlors, a large modern kitchen, and a fully outfitted outdoor area with a built-in barbecue grill, outdoor furniture, dining tables, heated gunite swimming pool, hot tub, and pool house. Recently renovated this year, this home is a great place to stay and soak up the sun for the last month of summer.

135 Newlight Lane, Bridgehampton | $275,000

This new Bridgehampton architectural gem, 135 Newlight Lane, is listed for $275,000 to rent from August 20 to Labor Day by Alex Pashkowsky and Christopher Covert at Modlin Group Hamptons. This home has approximately 9,000 square feet of living space on 1.6 acres. The luxurious abode offers a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The main level living room, which has a fireplace, connects to the dining room and has easy outdoor access via large sliding glass doors. The fully-equipped professional kitchen has a center island breakfast bar with plenty of space and seating. The home has seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths, all spacious and well-lit. The outdoor space includes a dining area, a 25 by 50 heated gunite pool, spa, in-pool and poolside lounge area, sunken firepit lounge, outdoor kitchen, and a pool pavilion with a living room, bar, and cabana bathroom.

