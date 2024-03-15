Hamptons Bungalow: Like Being a Boat With Water Everywhere

A 1,400-square-foot house at 1025 Flying Point Road in Water Mill may be small, but it puts you on the water for under $4.6 million.

With winter melting away, it is the perfect time of year to start looking forward to warmer days. And, there is no better summer oasis than on the water in the Hamptons.

In Water Mill, the house at 1025 Flying Point Road sits on Mecox Beach, just down the block from the ocean and Flying Point Beach. Priced at just under $5 million, this newly listed home stands out amongst its $20 million-plus neighbors, says Richie Howe of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is a truly spectacular location,” Howe says of the $4.595 million listing. “Being here is like being on a boat. You look out of the windows, and water is just everywhere.”

The 1,400-square-foot, two-story house offers plenty of natural lighting that illuminates its water views that include the bay, the Atlantic Ocean and Channel Pond. With its interior designed in white and glass, this home is the definition of what you imagine a beach house to be.

“The house is not large, but pretty special. It is a beach bungalow — a wonderful little oasis — that allows you to wake up, and stroll down to the water,” Howe says.

Built in 2015, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house features an open-concept kitchen, dining area and living room. Hardwood floors add to the home’s welcoming and cozy atmosphere. Bedrooms boast high ceilings and water views.

The spacious deck, accessed through large sliding glass doors from the living area and primary bedroom, allows for morning coffees overlooking the water or an ideal place to entertain guests for an al fresco dinner.

Just because it’s a beach bungalow, you don’t have to rough it. There is central air conditioning.

Situated on a 0.6-acre parcel, the property is low maintenance, Howe promises, and its location is close to everything. It is a short drive into the small hamlet of Water Mill or ue the south-of-the-highway back roads to easily get to Southampton Village.

This is a must-see, especially for anyone who wants to be relaxing seaside by summer.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1025 Flying Point Rd, Water Mill | Brokers: Ritchey Howe and Holly Hodder of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.