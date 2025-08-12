Hamptons Home Team Forms at SERHANT.

The new Hamptons Home Team at SERHANT. From left, Cathy Smyth, Dawn Watson and Lisa Oehler.

There’s a new team at SERHANT. in the Hamptons. Dawn Watson has partnered with fellow agents Lisa Oehler and Catherine Smyth, to form the Hamptons Home Team.

“Cathy, Lisa and I share the belief that our roles as agents should be about the highest degree of fiduciary care and responsibility,” says Watson, the principal. “Real estate is often one of the most important and largest financial decisions you can make; it can also be extremely emotional. That’s why we are here for our people every day and every step of the way.”

According to a press release, Watson is one of the top 1 % of licensed real estate professionals in the nation, as verified by RealTrends.com, and was the brokerage’s Number One Agent in the Hamptons, as ranked by sales transactions in 2024. A resident of Eastport, she is a former newspaper and magazine editor, co-author of the children’s activity book East End Fun & Games. She also established a well-known local website called Hamptons Party Girl.

Oehler, a successful serial entrepreneur, is the owner of Hampton’s Consignment Shoppe retail site and Bohemian Bay Bungalow home décor and design online store. Additionally, the Remsenburg resident is co-author of the Facebook page, “A Mother’s Love-Our Road To Recovery.”

Smyth is a marketing and advertising specialist with deep roots in celebrity media, bringing three decades of sales expertise. The former publishing executive lives in Sag Harbor and Long Beach.

The team also includes administrative assistants Vanessa Lee and Lillian Dempsey.

“The team’s approach is that of collaboration and kindness, with an emphasis on life-long relationships based on sincere client and customer care,” the statement says.

