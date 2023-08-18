Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses: Newly Listed $10 Million Waterfront Compound and More

The double-waterfront lot at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road in Southampton offers not one, but two docks.
A newly double-lot waterfront listing, south of the highway in Southampton will have an open house on Saturday.

Two single and separate lots, the properties at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road offer nearly 285 feet of water frontage on Shinnecock Bay with access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Bespoke and Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty have the co-exclusive at $10 million.

A 3,500-square-foot main residence can be found on the one acre lot, while the adjacent 0.8-acre parcel is home to a 1,000-square-foot guest house. Amenities include a waterside heated saline pool, a Har-Tru tennis court, a half basketball court and two private docks.

The opportunity allows for expansion, especially perfect for those who enjoy boating and water sports.

The open house will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More Open Houses

Hamptons, open houses
1636 Noyac Path, Sag Harbor
Price: $9.25 million
Agent: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, The Bodenchak Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

27 Cedar Avenue, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.2 million
Agent: Nancy Pearson, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

open houses, Hamptons
12 East Pond Lane, Eastport
Price: $799,000
Agents: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, Corcoran
Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

open houses, Hamptons
13 Basket Neck Lane, Remsenburg
Price: $1,850,000
Agent: Evan Church, Corcoran
Sunday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

