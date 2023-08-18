Hamptons Open Houses: Newly Listed $10 Million Waterfront Compound and More

The double-waterfront lot at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road in Southampton offers not one, but two docks.

A newly double-lot waterfront listing, south of the highway in Southampton will have an open house on Saturday.

Two single and separate lots, the properties at 98 and 102 Little Neck Road offer nearly 285 feet of water frontage on Shinnecock Bay with access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Bespoke and Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty have the co-exclusive at $10 million.

A 3,500-square-foot main residence can be found on the one acre lot, while the adjacent 0.8-acre parcel is home to a 1,000-square-foot guest house. Amenities include a waterside heated saline pool, a Har-Tru tennis court, a half basketball court and two private docks.

The opportunity allows for expansion, especially perfect for those who enjoy boating and water sports.

The open house will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

