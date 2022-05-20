Open Houses

A Slew of Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The real estate market is booming this weekend with plenty of Hamptons open houses. Among the ones to check out across the South Fork is this North Haven Village home with a close-by beach, a nature sanctuary and so much more.

Placed at 11 Fox Crossing, this space is on the market for $5.725 million with Korine M. Konzet of Brown Harris Stevens.

Four bedrooms including a primary suite are featured in this home. One of the three full bathrooms is a designer spa bath. The rest of the 3,500 square feet is composed of an open concept layout with a great room, formal dining room, sunroom and chef’s eat-in kitchen.

With an Alaskan white cedar roof, vaulted ceilings, fireplace hearth and sunroom, the style matters.

Outside, behind french doors, there is a victorian style summer home beside a heated saltwater gunite pool. Brick surroundings and Ironwood decking make up the rest of the 1.44 acres.

The home will be shown on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of

156 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran
Saturday, May 21, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here →

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of

157 Majors Path, North Sea
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Robert M Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Amagansett

163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
Price: $5.995 million
Brokers: Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffery C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

186 Skimhampton Road, Amagansett
Price: $7.35 million
Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs
Price: $1.529 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.85 million
Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $5.99 million
Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brain Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

1 Waters Edge Drive, Quogue Village
Price: $5.95 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Corcoran

22 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.85 million
Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran
Saturday, May 21, 12 – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

211 Swamp Road, East Hampton
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

1525 Noyac Path, Noyac
Price: $4.175 million
Brokers: Vincent Frezzo and Julie Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

67 Scotts Landing Road, North Sea
Price: $4.495 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill
Price: $6.7 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here →

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $6.25 million
Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

