The real estate market is booming this weekend with plenty of Hamptons open houses. Among the ones to check out across the South Fork is this North Haven Village home with a close-by beach, a nature sanctuary and so much more.

Placed at 11 Fox Crossing, this space is on the market for $5.725 million with Korine M. Konzet of Brown Harris Stevens.

Four bedrooms including a primary suite are featured in this home. One of the three full bathrooms is a designer spa bath. The rest of the 3,500 square feet is composed of an open concept layout with a great room, formal dining room, sunroom and chef’s eat-in kitchen.

With an Alaskan white cedar roof, vaulted ceilings, fireplace hearth and sunroom, the style matters.

Outside, behind french doors, there is a victorian style summer home beside a heated saltwater gunite pool. Brick surroundings and Ironwood decking make up the rest of the 1.44 acres.

The home will be shown on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



156 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran

Saturday, May 21, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here →

157 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Robert M Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Timothy R. O’Connor and Jeffery C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here →

186 Skimhampton Road, Amagansett

Price: $7.35 million

Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Shannan M. North, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

55 Long Woods Lane, Springs

Price: $1.529 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.85 million

Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

151 Newtown Lane, East Hampton Village

Price: $5.99 million

Brokers: Priscilla Holloway and Brain Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

1 Waters Edge Drive, Quogue Village

Price: $5.95 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

22 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.85 million

Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran

Saturday, May 21, 12 – 1 p.m.

See it here →

211 Swamp Road, East Hampton

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

1525 Noyac Path, Noyac

Price: $4.175 million

Brokers: Vincent Frezzo and Julie Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

67 Scotts Landing Road, North Sea

Price: $4.495 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill

Price: $6.7 million

Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here →

1457 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $6.25 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Kevin Wells, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →