Among the North Fork open houses happening this weekend is one for a condo. Enjoy the ease of condo living with this unit at 216 Fox Hill Drive in Baiting Hollow. The home is for sale for $499,000 with Stephan Mandresh of Douglas Elliman.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms make up the necessities included in the space. Inside, buyers can also enjoy a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a patio branching off for ideal outdoor time.
There are also plenty of opportunities to be in the sunshine with a large deck, plus a community pool, four pickleball courts, three tennis courts and beach access. Some other amenities include a community pool house and workout room.
This completely renovated space, part of a lovely sound front community has everything you need and more.
It will be shown from 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →
17 Ritas Court, Jamesport
Price: $899,000
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →
605 Topsail Lane, Southold
Price: $789,000
Brokers: Nora Conant and Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →
1246 Main Road, Jamesport
Price: $1.1495 million
Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 21, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →
40100 Route 25, Peconic
Price: $869,000 million
Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, May 21, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here →
207 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Price: $799,000
Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, May 21, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here →
79 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue
Price: $780,000
Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →
64230 County Road 48, Greenport
Price: $1.275 million
Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →
150 Blossom Lane, Southold
Price: $1.395 million
Brokers: Kristy Naddell and Daniel Mckay, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here →
