Among the North Fork open houses happening this weekend is one for a condo. Enjoy the ease of condo living with this unit at 216 Fox Hill Drive in Baiting Hollow. The home is for sale for $499,000 with Stephan Mandresh of Douglas Elliman.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms make up the necessities included in the space. Inside, buyers can also enjoy a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a patio branching off for ideal outdoor time.

There are also plenty of opportunities to be in the sunshine with a large deck, plus a community pool, four pickleball courts, three tennis courts and beach access. Some other amenities include a community pool house and workout room.

This completely renovated space, part of a lovely sound front community has everything you need and more.

It will be shown from 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:



1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here →

17 Ritas Court, Jamesport

Price: $899,000

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

605 Topsail Lane, Southold

Price: $789,000

Brokers: Nora Conant and Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

1246 Main Road, Jamesport

Price: $1.1495 million

Broker: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

40100 Route 25, Peconic

Price: $869,000 million

Brokers: Katie Schimpf and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here →

207 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $799,000

Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, May 21, 2:30 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here →

79 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue

Price: $780,000

Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

64230 County Road 48, Greenport

Price: $1.275 million

Broker: Denice Lara, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

150 Blossom Lane, Southold

Price: $1.395 million

Brokers: Kristy Naddell and Daniel Mckay, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, May 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here →

