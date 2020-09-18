Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

2 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

33 Herb Court, Sagaponack

Open house: 9/19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 9/20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Price: $7.995 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full/3 half

Size: 5,283 square feet/1 acre

Features: Located near Town Line Beach, this pond-front home offers a light-filled, two-story great room with dazzling views through a wall of windows and glass doors; a three-season screened and glassed-in porch with fireplace; seven wood-burning fireplaces throughout the house, plus an outdoor fire ring in the garden. The property is recently updated with a new bluestone patio facing the pond and numerous bluestone pathways, all added in late 2019.

43 North Main Street, East Hampton

Open house: 9/19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 9/20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Price: $3.75 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 4 full/1 half

Size: 3,600 square feet

Features: This home has a newly renovated, historic two-story barn, with a gym, oak-paneled library and loft space, with radiant floor heating, a heated gunite pool and includes a small separate cottage for use as a studio.

2 Oakwood Court, Wainscott

Open house: 9/19, 1-2:30 p.m.

Price: $6.895 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 full/2 half

Size: 8,000 square feet

Features: This villa features unique European design elements combined with modern indoor and outdoor living. It also features a T-shaped beach-entry oversized swimming pool and a spa with built-in water feature and swim-up bar. There is also an outdoor living area with fireplace, cabana, outdoor shower and half bathroom.