Hamptons Open Houses Include John Steinbeck’s Former Home

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend are three chances to scope out your next property, including none other than author John Steinbeck’s house. Located in Sag Harbor Village, the home at 2 Bluff Point Lane provides buyers with waterfront views, as well as meticulous design and detail inside.

The home, listed for $15.4 million, is represented by Doreen Atkins of Sotheby’s International Realty. The previous asking price was $17.9 million.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, includes a living room, with wainscoting and cathedral ceilings, bookcases lining a wall and French doors on the other. This living space also has a fieldstone fireplace. The kitchen of the home overlooks the water, and, “the library loft of the home is the ideal place to relax,” according to the listing.

Separate from the main space is “John’s Writing House,” a special nook overlooking Morris Cove and Upper Sag Harbor Cove for breathtaking sunset views. There is also a 60-foot dock.

The property also holds a pool.

Open houses will be held on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 3 to 5 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend:

803 & 807 Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $6.970 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton and Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.444 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

157 Majors Path, North Sea

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Margaret S Drive, Shelter Island

Price: $2.495 million

Brokers: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worrell and Marianne Colins, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

17 Hoover Court, Montauk

Price: $5.295 million

Broker: Joan Hegner, Corcoran

Saturday, August 27, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill

Price: $14.5 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 27, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, August 28, 12:45 – 2:45 p.m.

See it here ->

156 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran

Saturday, August 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 27, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

96 Bluff Road, Amagansett

Price: $9 million

Broker: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, August 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->