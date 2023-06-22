Hamptons Open Houses: Luxurious Amagansett Beach House, Plus Much More

Heat up your summer at 24 Wyandanch Lane in Amagansett, where the beach is just a short walk away.
This three-bedroom, 3.5-bath designer-renovated beach house is a modern work of art with light-filled interiors, a rooftop sun deck, glass panels, and multi-level decks that integrate indoor and outdoor spaces.
The house features a chef kitchen which transitions into the backyard deck, making it perfect for entertaining family and friends. Additionally, hosting guests for the weekend will be no problem as the home contains two guest bedrooms and an open living room.
The primary suite of the house is located on the first floor. It has a walk-in California Closet, a freestanding bathtub, and a luxurious outdoor shower.
Amy Nash, along with Dawn and Diana Neway of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, are showcasing the $3,500,000 home this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
More Hamptons Open Houses
47 Hilltop Road, Shinnecock Hills, Southampton
Price: $2,599,000
Agents: Richard Connelly, Susan Connelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, June 24, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. & Sunday, June 25, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays
Price: $2,499,999
Agents: Constance Porto, Anne Marie Francavilla, Carol Friscia, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. & Sunday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.
71 Buell Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3,695,000
Agents: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, Sara Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. – noon
12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
Price: $6,995,000
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, June 25, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
36 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $3,295,000
Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, June 23, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. & Saturday, June 24, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5,895,000
Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. – noon
12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $4,995,000
Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
24 Squires Path, East Hampton
Price: $2,695,000
Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 24, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
7 Ruffed Grouse Court, East Hampton
Price: $2,995,000
Agents: Shannan M. North, Fritzi Kallop, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. – noon
23 Heady Creek Lane, Southampton
Price: $8,250,000
Agents: Lynne Leahy, James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
29 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor
Price: $3,100,000
Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 24, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
