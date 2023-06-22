Hamptons Open Houses: Luxurious Amagansett Beach House, Plus Much More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Heat up your summer at 24 Wyandanch Lane in Amagansett, where the beach is just a short walk away.

This three-bedroom, 3.5-bath designer-renovated beach house is a modern work of art with light-filled interiors, a rooftop sun deck, glass panels, and multi-level decks that integrate indoor and outdoor spaces.

The house features a chef kitchen which transitions into the backyard deck, making it perfect for entertaining family and friends. Additionally, hosting guests for the weekend will be no problem as the home contains two guest bedrooms and an open living room.

The primary suite of the house is located on the first floor. It has a walk-in California Closet, a freestanding bathtub, and a luxurious outdoor shower.

Amy Nash, along with Dawn and Diana Neway of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, are showcasing the $3,500,000 home this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses

47 Hilltop Road, Shinnecock Hills, Southampton

Price: $2,599,000

Agents: Richard Connelly, Susan Connelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, June 24, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. & Sunday, June 25, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2,499,999

Agents: Constance Porto, Anne Marie Francavilla, Carol Friscia, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. & Sunday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.

71 Buell Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,695,000

Agents: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, Sara Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. – noon

12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

Price: $6,995,000

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, June 25, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

36 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Price: $3,295,000

Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 23, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. & Saturday, June 24, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5,895,000

Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. – noon

12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $4,995,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 24, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

24 Squires Path, East Hampton

Price: $2,695,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 24, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

7 Ruffed Grouse Court, East Hampton

Price: $2,995,000

Agents: Shannan M. North, Fritzi Kallop, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. – noon

23 Heady Creek Lane, Southampton

Price: $8,250,000

Agents: Lynne Leahy, James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

29 Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor

Price: $3,100,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 24, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

