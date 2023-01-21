Open Houses

East End Open Houses Happening January 21-22

By Posted on
East End open houses, North Fork
A newly renovated house in Oregon View Estates in Cutchogue is availabel for $1,195,000.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Looking for a house on the East End? There is plenty to see, including a newly renovated ranch home with stunning, top-quality features on the North Fork.

Located in Cutchogue’s Oregon View Estates, the new listing at 720 Horseshoe Drive offers an open floor plan with a modern chef’s kitchen and vaulted ceilings that features recaptured barn wood beams. The house is listed for $1,195,000.

East End open houses
The entrance to 720 Horsehoe Drive in Cutchogue.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The 1,700-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. There is also a laundry room and a bright sunroom overlooking the backyard. The property is just shy of an acre with specimen trees and plenty of room to add a pool or sports court.

The house will be shown on Saturday, January 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman rep the sellers.

Check out other open houses on the North Fork, as well as the South Fork, below.

South Fork open houses happening this weekend:

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

261 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton 
Price: $2,450,000
Agents: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

14 East Woods Path, Sagaponack
Price: $4.2 million
Agent: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

11 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton
Price: $3.595 million
Agent: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

85 Surfside Avenue, Montauk 
Price: $3.5 million
Agents: Hara Kang, James Keogh and Julie Gauger, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5 million
Agents: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty
40 Wireless Way, East Hampton
Price: $4.15 million
Agent: John Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses happening this weekend:

East End, North Fork, Riverhead open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

5 Red Barn Road, Riverhead
Price: $650,000
Agent: Edward Mendez and Richard Connelly
Saturday, January 21, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Greenport beach
A Greenport beach near the co-op.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

1000 9th Street, #J70, Greenport (Co-op)
Price: $225,000
Agent: Peggy Van Gorden, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

3895 E. Wells Avenue, Southold
Price: $1.895 million
Agents: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

16 Foxglove Row, Aquebogue
Price: $1.895 million
Agent: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

open houses, North Fork, South Fork, East End
171 Adele Court, RiverheadCourtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
171 Adele Court, Riverhead
Price: $599,000
Agents: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
East End, North Fork, Baiting Hollow, open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
150 Landing Lane, Baiting Hollow
Price: $1,749,999
Agent: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
East End open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2,895,000
Agent: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Looking for more Hamptons and North Fork real estate news? We’ve got you covered.

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites