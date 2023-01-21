East End Open Houses Happening January 21-22

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking for a house on the East End? There is plenty to see, including a newly renovated ranch home with stunning, top-quality features on the North Fork.

Located in Cutchogue’s Oregon View Estates, the new listing at 720 Horseshoe Drive offers an open floor plan with a modern chef’s kitchen and vaulted ceilings that features recaptured barn wood beams. The house is listed for $1,195,000.

The 1,700-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. There is also a laundry room and a bright sunroom overlooking the backyard. The property is just shy of an acre with specimen trees and plenty of room to add a pool or sports court.

The house will be shown on Saturday, January 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman rep the sellers.

Check out other open houses on the North Fork, as well as the South Fork, below.

South Fork open houses happening this weekend:

261 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $2,450,000

Agents: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

14 East Woods Path, Sagaponack

Price: $4.2 million

Agent: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

11 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton

Price: $3.595 million

Agent: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

85 Surfside Avenue, Montauk

Price: $3.5 million

Agents: Hara Kang, James Keogh and Julie Gauger, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5 million

Agents: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 21, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

40 Wireless Way, East Hampton

Price: $4.15 million

Agent: John Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 21, 2 – 4 p.m.

North Fork open houses happening this weekend:

5 Red Barn Road, Riverhead

Price: $650,000

Agent: Edward Mendez and Richard Connelly

Saturday, January 21, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1000 9th Street, #J70, Greenport (Co-op)

Price: $225,000

Agent: Peggy Van Gorden, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3895 E. Wells Avenue, Southold

Price: $1.895 million

Agents: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Foxglove Row, Aquebogue

Price: $1.895 million

Agent: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

171 Adele Court, Riverhead

Price: $599,000

Agents: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

150 Landing Lane, Baiting Hollow

Price: $1,749,999

Agent: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

