East End Open Houses Happening January 21-22

Looking for a house on the East End? There is plenty to see, including a newly renovated ranch home with stunning, top-quality features on the North Fork.
Located in Cutchogue’s Oregon View Estates, the new listing at 720 Horseshoe Drive offers an open floor plan with a modern chef’s kitchen and vaulted ceilings that features recaptured barn wood beams. The house is listed for $1,195,000.
The 1,700-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. There is also a laundry room and a bright sunroom overlooking the backyard. The property is just shy of an acre with specimen trees and plenty of room to add a pool or sports court.
The house will be shown on Saturday, January 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda of Douglas Elliman rep the sellers.
Check out other open houses on the North Fork, as well as the South Fork, below.
South Fork open houses happening this weekend:
261 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $2,450,000
Agents: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
14 East Woods Path, Sagaponack
Price: $4.2 million
Agent: Mitchell Brownstein, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
11 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton
Price: $3.595 million
Agent: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
85 Surfside Avenue, Montauk
Price: $3.5 million
Agents: Hara Kang, James Keogh and Julie Gauger, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5 million
Agents: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 21, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Price: $4.15 million
Agent: John Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, 2 – 4 p.m.
North Fork open houses happening this weekend:
5 Red Barn Road, Riverhead
Price: $650,000
Agent: Edward Mendez and Richard Connelly
Saturday, January 21, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
1000 9th Street, #J70, Greenport (Co-op)
Price: $225,000
Agent: Peggy Van Gorden, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
3895 E. Wells Avenue, Southold
Price: $1.895 million
Agents: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
16 Foxglove Row, Aquebogue
Price: $1.895 million
Agent: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12 – 2 p.m.
Price: $599,000
Agents: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
Price: $1,749,999
Agent: Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Price: $2,895,000
Agent: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, January 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
