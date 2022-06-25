Open Houses

North Fork Finds For Your First Summer Weekend

North Fork
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Spend your Saturday finding your North Fork forever home. This Baiting Hollow house, located at 10 Harper Road in the Oak Hills Beach Community, could be just that. Represented by Kathleen DeVine of Douglas Elliman, the property is listed for $635,000.

The 2,098-square-foot interior includes three bedrooms, as well as two-and-a-half bathrooms. Other amenities on the interior include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace in the living room, plus a den and formal dining room.

Anderson windows and two sliding glass doors look out to the patio and deck surrounding the in ground Loop Loc and solar covered pool. Plenty of storage is available in the unfinished basement and two-and-a-half-car garage.

In close proximity to Wildwood State Park, North Fork farmlands, the Long Island Sound and wineries, this location has everything buyers could need.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

 

North Fork
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

1835 Park Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $989,000
Broker: Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here →

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

340 Robinson Road, Greenport
Price: $2.2 million
Broker: Alexis Veryser, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, June 26, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here →

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here.

