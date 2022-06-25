North Fork Finds For Your First Summer Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Spend your Saturday finding your North Fork forever home. This Baiting Hollow house, located at 10 Harper Road in the Oak Hills Beach Community, could be just that. Represented by Kathleen DeVine of Douglas Elliman, the property is listed for $635,000.

The 2,098-square-foot interior includes three bedrooms, as well as two-and-a-half bathrooms. Other amenities on the interior include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace in the living room, plus a den and formal dining room.

Anderson windows and two sliding glass doors look out to the patio and deck surrounding the in ground Loop Loc and solar covered pool. Plenty of storage is available in the unfinished basement and two-and-a-half-car garage.

In close proximity to Wildwood State Park, North Fork farmlands, the Long Island Sound and wineries, this location has everything buyers could need.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

1835 Park Avenue, Mattituck

Price: $989,000

Broker: Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

340 Robinson Road, Greenport

Price: $2.2 million

Broker: Alexis Veryser, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, June 26, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

