A Newly Renovated Water Mill Home Plus Other Post-Holiday East End Open Houses

East End open houses
Courtesy of

Among the East End open houses this weekend is a fully renovated Water Mill space. Located at 50 Osprey Way, this home is listed for $6.195 million and will be represented by Dawn and Frank Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty.

With five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, the house has plenty of room.

The detailed space begins with a free-floating staircase with a glass railing. Enjoy a formal living room with a see-though fireplace along with a TV room, a wet bar and surround sound. A formal dining room overlooks the manicured property. The newly renovated kitchen has white cabinetry and Calcutta slab marble with a waterfall island. The new appliances include a Sub-Zero fridge/freezer, a double Wolf oven, a Wolf microwave, a beverage drawer and two Bosch dishwashers. There is a also Sub-Zero wine storage in the butler’s pantry.

The finished lower level offers a recreation room to entertain the kids along with a high-gloss bar, wine room and pool table for the adults.

A two-story window wall looks out to the expansive yard that includes expansive patios around an infinity pool with a sun shelf, a hot tub and a smaller pool. An outdoor bar and black granite counters, sink, fridge and ice maker, along with covered seating and a TV, will entertain the home owners all summer. Cook up a barbecue for the family at the grill station featuring a Lynx grill.

Also, enjoy a tennis court and views of a 2.2 acre single-and-separate reserve for privacy, gardening, farm or space for three horses.

See this spot on Sunday, November 27, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other East End open houses this weekend:

East End open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $18.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, November 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

408 South Street, Greenport
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale
Friday, November 25, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

117 Egypt Lane, East Hampton Village
Price: $9.9 million
Brokers: Roxanne A. Briggs and Peter M. Turino, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

16 Cedarberry Lane, North Sea
Price: $2.25 million
Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

16 Jordan Drive, Water Mill
Price: $8.675 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue
Price: $2.65 million
Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 26, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $825,000
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 26, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

10 Old Fields Lane, Quogue
Price: $2.499 million
Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 26, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

10 St Marys Lane, Amagansett
Price: $14.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 26, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

