Hamptons Open Houses This Memorial Day Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking for a home in the Hamptons this Memorial Day weekend? Perhaps you’re renting this summer while you’re looking for your dream beach house.The house at 27 Burnetts Cove Road in Water Mill is one not to be missed.

This secluded waterfront property in just hit the market for the first time and is listed at $4,295,000.

Homeowners will enjoy an incredible view of Mecox Bay, where they can observe beautiful sunsets. The house is also right down the road from the iconic Flying Point Beach.

The 1,300-square-foot property contains three bedrooms and two full baths. The open floor plan consists of a kitchen, living room and dining area that transitions to a deck overlooking the water. There is also an outdoor shower for freshening up after a day at the beach.

David Tenenbaum and Timothy Burch of the Brown Harris Stevens are hosting two open houses this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday, May 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses:

182 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, Springs

Price: $1,650,000

Agent: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and Monday, May 29, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

107 Swamp Road, East Hampton

Price: $3,250,000

Agents: John Scott Thomas, Robert Stearns, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, May 26, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. –12 p.m.

16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5,895,000

Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 27, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

96 Bluff Road, Amagansett

Price: $8,750,000

Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

110 Neck Path, Springs

Price: $3,595,000

Agent: Pamela Walsh, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

2 Fox Crossing, North Haven

Price: $4,985,000

Agent: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 27, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $4,295,000

Agents: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,995,000

Agents: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, May 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

7 Quogo Neck Lane,Village of Quogue

Price: $5,950,000

Agent: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 27, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

357 Edge Of Woods Road, Water Mill

Price: $11,995,000

Agent: Iwona Rokosz, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, May 27, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

286 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton

Price: $3,900,000

Agent: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Monday, May 29, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.