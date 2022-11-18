Hamptons Open Houses: Find a New Home Before the Holidays

Looking at Hamptons open houses before Thanksgiving, this Southampton home might just give those in the market a sense of gratitude. Located at 79 North Bishop Lane, this $2.985 million home features new construction. The property is represented by Daniel Kandinov and Jeannie Curran of Corcoran.
Check out this five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom space, with room for your whole family. An entry foyer, entertainment space, living, dining and kitchen quarters make up some of the 3,100 square feet. No detail went untouched in the design process, especially in the kitchen, where buyers can find creamy white custom cabinetry, a grand center island, a JennAir appliance package, a wine fridge, a beverage cooler and so much more. The home also features a Carrera marble gas fireplace along with white oak plank flooring.
Some functional amenities of the home include the upstairs laundry space and central heating/cooling.
Step outside and enjoy the natural gas-heatedH saltwater gunite pool, sundeck, bluestone patio and outdoor shower.
Just minutes away from town, this Southampton space is a lens into the lifestyle.
See the home Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
783 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.769 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
3 Farrell Court, Water Mill
Price: $7.85 million
Broker: Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
50 Hildreth Street, Southampton
Price: $4.875 million
Brokers: Garrett Pike, Mercedes Counihan and Sean Johnson, Corcoran
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2 West Way, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19 , 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
12 Sag Harbor Court, Southampton
Price: $5.6 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
15 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.5 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
13 Mcguirk Street, East Hampton
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Richard Barris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
16 Cedarberry Lane, North Sea
Price: $2.25 million
Broker: Robert M. Lohman
Saturday, November 19, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1525 Noyac Path, Noyack
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: Vincent Freeze and Julia Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 12- 1:30 p.m.
1 Duck Pond Road, Remsenburg
Price: $1.85 million
Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 19, 12- 2 p.m.
218 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $4.35 million
Brokers: Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 12 – 3 p.m.
274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.295 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
102 Lake Drive, North Sea
Price: $3.195 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
16 Jordan Drive, Water Mill
Price: $8.675 million
Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
2 Bluff Point Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $14.5 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 19, 2 – 4 p.m.
27 Halsey Street, Bridgehampton
Price: $3.7 million
Broker: Therese Piamenta, Timothy Kelly and Joseph Van Asco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, November 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
6 Borden Lane, East Hampton
Price: $4.2 million
Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
