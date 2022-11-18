Hamptons Open Houses: Find a New Home Before the Holidays

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking at Hamptons open houses before Thanksgiving, this Southampton home might just give those in the market a sense of gratitude. Located at 79 North Bishop Lane, this $2.985 million home features new construction. The property is represented by Daniel Kandinov and Jeannie Curran of Corcoran.

Check out this five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom space, with room for your whole family. An entry foyer, entertainment space, living, dining and kitchen quarters make up some of the 3,100 square feet. No detail went untouched in the design process, especially in the kitchen, where buyers can find creamy white custom cabinetry, a grand center island, a JennAir appliance package, a wine fridge, a beverage cooler and so much more. The home also features a Carrera marble gas fireplace along with white oak plank flooring.

Some functional amenities of the home include the upstairs laundry space and central heating/cooling.

Step outside and enjoy the natural gas-heatedH saltwater gunite pool, sundeck, bluestone patio and outdoor shower.

Just minutes away from town, this Southampton space is a lens into the lifestyle.

See the home Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

783 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.769 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

3 Farrell Court, Water Mill

Price: $7.85 million

Broker: Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

50 Hildreth Street, Southampton

Price: $4.875 million

Brokers: Garrett Pike, Mercedes Counihan and Sean Johnson, Corcoran

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2 West Way, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19 , 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Sag Harbor Court, Southampton

Price: $5.6 million

Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.5 million

Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

13 Mcguirk Street, East Hampton

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Richard Barris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Cedarberry Lane, North Sea

Price: $2.25 million

Broker: Robert M. Lohman

Saturday, November 19, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1525 Noyac Path, Noyack

Price: $3.995 million

Brokers: Vincent Freeze and Julia Pinkwater, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 12- 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Duck Pond Road, Remsenburg

Price: $1.85 million

Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 19, 12- 2 p.m.

See it here ->

218 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $4.35 million

Brokers: Allen Piliero and Courtney Piliero, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.295 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

102 Lake Drive, North Sea

Price: $3.195 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Jordan Drive, Water Mill

Price: $8.675 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Bluff Point Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $14.5 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

27 Halsey Street, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.7 million

Broker: Therese Piamenta, Timothy Kelly and Joseph Van Asco, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Borden Lane, East Hampton

Price: $4.2 million

Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->