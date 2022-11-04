Hamptons Open Houses: New Month, See New Renovations

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Hamptons open houses happening this weekend include new homes on the market. In East Hampton, there are not one but two opportunities to see this home at 48 Jonathan Drive, on the market for $4.895 million with Ryan Lang and Aran Scott of Douglas Elliman.

Newly built, the residence features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms in the 7,500 square feet of living space.

A double-height entry leads into a great room and an open-concept main floor. Wide-plank white oak hardwood floors flow throughout the dining room, great room and kitchen. Glass walls let in a lot of light, overlooking the backyard.

Sub-Zero and Bosh appliances, as well as a La Cornue range are just part of what make this kitchen extra luxurious. There are marble countertops, matching the range hood, a wet bar and fireplace surround.

The primary suite on the second floor offers vaulted ceilings, a spacious balcony and three walk-in closets — yes, three!

Buyers will find an 18-by-20-foot gunite pool with an integrated spa and sun shelf, surrounded by a bluestone patio where there is a sunken fire pit.

Storage is in abundance. Plus, there is a two-car garage. Other amenities include solar panels on the roof and a low-nitrogen septic system.

Check it out Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Hamptons open houses this weekend:

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

40 Herrick Road, Southampton

Price: $8.495 million

Broker: Jason Schommer, Corcoran

Saturday, November 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

19 Elm Lane, Montauk

Price: $6.5 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

56 Quogue Riverhead Road, Quogue Village

Price: $3.4 million

Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

54 Towhee Trail, East Hampton North

Price: $4.495 million

Brokers: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Tiana Circle, Hampton Bays

Price: $4.4 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

86 Northwest Path, Sagaponack

Price: $3.85 million

Brokers: Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

165 Old Meeting House Road, Quiogue

Price: $1.5 million

Broker: Peggy Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2182 Deerfield Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.495 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

40 Lincoln Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.495 million

Brokers: James K Peyton, Mala Sander and John Frangeskos, Corcoran

Saturday, November 5, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Clamshell Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $1.95 million

Broker: Philip Judson, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 5, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

132 Glover Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Farrell Court, Water Mill

Price: $7.85 million

Broker: Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->