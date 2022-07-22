A Weekend Packed With Hamptons Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Wrap up a weekend packed with open houses with a clear view of the water, such as at 1 Waters Edge Drive in Quogue Village, on the market for $4.95 million.Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman represents this bayfront property.

Two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms make up this 1,800-square-foot cottage. Enjoy easy water access all summer long. There is 396 feet of bulk heading, a dock for multiple boats and a deeded row to the ocean.

There are possibilities to expand on the 1.5 acres and make this home your own.

It will be shown Sunday, July 24 from 12 to 2 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

59 Whalebone Landing Road, North Sea

Price: $1.749 million

Brokers: Therese Piamenta and Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, June 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

49 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Michelle Tiberio, Corcoran

Saturday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Trails End Road, Northwest Woods, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Ryan Lang, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

873 Noyac Road, Southampton

Price: $1.475 million

Brokers: Nancy Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1521 Noyac Road, Southampton

Price: $999,000

Broker: Pam Jackson, Corcoran

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

75 Osprey Road, Amagansett

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Susan Kelly Schmidgall, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5.75 million

Brokers: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Otati, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

19 East Drive, North Haven Village

Price: $1.99 million

Brokers: Patrick McLaughlin and Noelle Masini, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.549 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

30 Concerto Court, Eastport

Price: $695,000

Brokers: Nancy Mcgann and Mary Anne Follenuis, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 23, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

312 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 23, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

48 Shore Road, North Sea

Price: $1.275 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 23, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

182 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.745 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 23, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here ->