A Weekend Packed With Hamptons Open Houses

Wrap up a weekend packed with open houses with a clear view of the water, such as at 1 Waters Edge Drive in Quogue Village, on the market for $4.95 million.Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman represents this bayfront property.
Two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms make up this 1,800-square-foot cottage. Enjoy easy water access all summer long. There is 396 feet of bulk heading, a dock for multiple boats and a deeded row to the ocean.
There are possibilities to expand on the 1.5 acres and make this home your own.
It will be shown Sunday, July 24 from 12 to 2 p.m.
More Hamptons open houses this weekend:
59 Whalebone Landing Road, North Sea
Price: $1.749 million
Brokers: Therese Piamenta and Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, June 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
49 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Michelle Tiberio, Corcoran
Saturday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
3 Trails End Road, Northwest Woods, East Hampton
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Ryan Lang, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
873 Noyac Road, Southampton
Price: $1.475 million
Brokers: Nancy Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1521 Noyac Road, Southampton
Price: $999,000
Broker: Pam Jackson, Corcoran
Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
75 Osprey Road, Amagansett
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Susan Kelly Schmidgall, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5.75 million
Brokers: Benjamin P Dixon and Brianna Otati, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
19 East Drive, North Haven Village
Price: $1.99 million
Brokers: Patrick McLaughlin and Noelle Masini, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
27 Todd Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.549 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 23, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
30 Concerto Court, Eastport
Price: $695,000
Brokers: Nancy Mcgann and Mary Anne Follenuis, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 12 – 2 p.m.
312 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 23, 12 – 3 p.m.
48 Shore Road, North Sea
Price: $1.275 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 2 – 4 p.m.
182 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.745 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 3 – 5 p.m.
