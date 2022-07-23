North Fork Open Houses: New Orient Home for $4.3 Million

An Orient home completes the list of spots to see on the North Fork this weekend. Newly built, the home at 1600 Hillcrest Drive is listed at $4,299,999 with Maureen Orientale of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, and a well-lit open floor plan are just some of the home’s features. The living room features a gas fireplace and the kitchen boasts quartz countertops, high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry, plus a breakfast room overlooking the Long Island Sound.
Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms will accommodate everyone in a large family. There are two options for primary suites, including a second-floor master with a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closets. The home also offers lots of decks for outdoor living.
Other amenities include a rooftop deck, an office and a multi-level garage with four bays, perfect for car enthusiasts. The home is a short distance to the water, as well as a quick drive to Greenport Village.
See this spot on Saturday, July 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
595 Navy Street, Orient
Price: $1.149 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1407-235 Middle Road, Calverton
Price: $445,000
Broker: Kate Carpluk, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
28775 Main Road, Orient
Price: $1.89 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
105 Fleetwood Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.57 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2500 Soundview Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Eugenia Valliades, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
106 Southfields Road, Aquebogue
Price: $949,000
Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, July 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
