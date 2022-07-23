Open Houses

North Fork Open Houses: New Orient Home for $4.3 Million

North Fork open houses, Orient
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

An Orient home completes the list of spots to see on the North Fork this weekend. Newly built, the home at 1600 Hillcrest Drive is listed at $4,299,999 with Maureen Orientale of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, and a well-lit open floor plan are just some of the home’s features. The living room features a gas fireplace and the kitchen boasts quartz countertops, high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry, plus a breakfast room overlooking the Long Island Sound.

Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms will accommodate everyone in a large family. There are two options for primary suites, including a second-floor master with a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closets. The home also offers lots of decks for outdoor living.

Other amenities include a rooftop deck, an office and a multi-level garage with four bays, perfect for car enthusiasts. The home is a short distance to the water, as well as a quick drive to Greenport Village.

See this spot on Saturday, July 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Looking for open houses on the South Fork? Click here.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

595 Navy Street, Orient
Price: $1.149 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

1407-235 Middle Road, Calverton
Price: $445,000
Broker: Kate Carpluk, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

28775 Main Road, Orient
Price: $1.89 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 23, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here –>

North Fork
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

105 Fleetwood Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.57 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

2500 Soundview Avenue, Mattituck
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Eugenia Valliades, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

106 Southfields Road, Aquebogue
Price: $949,000
Broker: Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, July 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

