Hamptons Real Estate Association Launches HamptonsRE.com

Clockwise from top left: Andrew Saunders, Saunders & Associates; Cia Comnas, Brown Harris Stevens; Nanette Hansen, Sothebys; Ernie Cervi, Corcoran; Marty Gleason, Corcoran, Ed Reale, Sothebys, Robert Nelson Brown Harris Stevens and Theresa Quigley, Saunders & Associates

The Hamptons Real Estate Association (HREA) has announced the launch of a new advertising website designed specifically for consumers looking to rent or purchase in the Hamptons, HamptonsRE.com.

Commissioned by the HREA--an organization currently composed of The Corcoran Group, Saunders & Associates, Sotheby's International Real Estate Inc., Brown Harris Stevens, and Halstead, the site displays property listings from each of the different firms, offers potential buyers and renters robust property data and provides user-friendly functionality.

Some notable features users will find include listings on both the South and North Forks, robust search options for rentals, sales and land, agent listings and search by map.

"We are so proud of the new HamptonsRE.com website," said Robert Nelson, HREA President and Executive Managing Director for Brown Harris Stevens in the Hamptons in a statement. "Through our close collaboration with owners and managers, we developed an easy-to-use product that enables residential firms in the Hamptons to showcase their listings in the same place, offering prospective homebuyers and seasonal renters a wider selection of properties in the region. This is a win-win for consumers and brokerages alike. We welcome other Hamptons brokerage firms to join the portal and add their listings to the website."

The website features easy mapping displays and a carousel of highlighted property videos from each subscribing firm on the homepage. In launching the new site, HREA worked to address and improve upon other listing systems prospective buyers and sellers might be used to. "A lot of time and effort has gone into its design, content and user experience. We are very proud of the result," HREA board member Ed Reale, of Sotheby's International Realty, says, noting that the website was designed to address issues specific to Hamptons users. "The various brokerage firms heard the concerns of their agents and the consumers, who were both looking for more robust sources of information and more robust functionality in an advertising site. Indeed, we wanted to create a website by Hamptons brokerage firms for the Hamptons agent and the discerning Hamptons consumer."

As for the broker side of the equation, Reale says that "The Hamptons brokers believe that public websites have to meet the Hamptons consumer's needs, and the only people who really know what those consumers want are the Hamptons brokers."

Reale does acknowledge that the current lineup of HREA participants does not encompass all East End real estate organizations. "We have approached all of the other firms and are hopeful that they will elect to join," he says.

Learn more about HREA and visit the new website today at HamptonsRE.com.