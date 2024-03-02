Harry Macklowe Puts His East Hampton Estate Up for Sale

Real estate developer Harry Macklowe is selling a piece of his own residential holdings — his East Hampton home on Georgica Pond, which listed this week for $38 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Harry Macklowe is known for his real estate portfolio, including the tallest building on the East Side of Manhattan, but he will be down one property if he can sell his East Hampton Village home on the prestigious West End Avenue.

Macklowe put his estate off Georgica Pond on the market for $38 million this week, entrusting Douglas Elliman’s Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen with the listing.

The 2.71-acre property is truly impressive. Located on one of the most well-known streets in the village, it boasts not only pond views but an Atlantic Ocean vista. Nestled on Georgica Cove, the listing description says the parcel offers “complete privacy” along with 951 feet of linear pond frontage.

The house at 64 West End Avenue provides 5,500 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. It was originally designed by Futterman Architecture, the agents described it as an “architectural masterpiece.”

Natural light pours into nearly every room thanks to large windows that promise scenic water vistas.

There is a waterside gunite pool and plenty of outdoor entertaining areas on both sides of the house.

According to property records, Macklowe purchased the property for $10.35 million in 2017.

Macklowe is looking to more than triple his return on the property. His brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, founders of the prestigious Macklowe Gallery, sold their oceanfront estate nearby for $35 million last year.

The property at 51 West End Avenue offers approximately 170 feet of oceanfrontage on a private stretch of Georgica Beach and features an oceanside yard and pool, one of only two estates on West End Road with such luxuries.

They originally were asking for $60 million.

Hard Rock Cafe’s co-founder Peter Morton, a neighbor, ended up purchasing the 6,100-square-foot residence, one of the biggest sales of 2023. Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman exclusively represented the Macklowes.

Harry Macklowe and his former wife, Linda Macklowe, used to share another Georgica Pond property, which was listed for $21 million in 2019, though it never sold.

Linda Macklowe still owns the 2.3-acre estate, which features a 9,000-square-foot residence designed by Harry Bates, along with Booher and Lund Architects, in 1989.

Check out more photos below of Harry Macklowe’s house.