High Profile: The Morabito Weiss Team

Home buying in the red-hot Hamptons is not for the faint-hearted. Thoughtful property seekers need to be ready to make quick and thoughtful decisions. These transactions need the cool-headed oversight of East End experts—like licensed real estate salespeople Nicole Weiss and Tim Morabito, who worked together for four years before launching the Morabito Weiss Team at Compass in Westhampton Beach.

These top performers have the moxie for today’s buy/sell market and are highly in tune with the importance of providing their expert understanding of the Hamptons honed from this unique perspective. Weiss and Morabito are natives.

Morabito grew up and lived in various locations around the Hamptons, while Weiss is from Hampton Bays and Westhampton Beach. They built their business on the hallmarks of responsibility, character and ethics and are regarded for taking a collaborative and hands-on approach with their clients.

The team works mainly with intelligent and informed buyers, often from New York City, who have researched properties, locations, financing, etc. before meeting their brokers. At the same time, a home-buy decision is highly personal, and it helps to make it with the oversight of people who want the best for you. Weiss and Morabito say they shine in this area.

“It’s always a challenge to get both sides to take their personal feelings out of the equation. Selling your home can be a life-changing process,” Weiss and Morabito say in a joint interview. “For the most part, nobody is looking to offend or upset anyone but it can be easy to lose sight of that in the heat of the moment. We regularly have our clients take a step back and move forward clinically.”

Both these professionals are well-rounded individuals with interesting and varied education and careers in their background.

Morabito was an art and history major in college, and he and owned and ran a lucrative contracting business for more than a decade. He has a broad understanding from his work in the Hamptons, selling high-end properties before joining Compass.

In addition, he has worked with numerous buyers and sellers who have come away from their experiences feeling gratified thanks to his work, professionalism and ethical approach.

He is regarded in the field as someone who goes above his clients’ expectations. Morabito is a married father of three who has surfed all his life and enjoys an active lifestyle.

Weiss is an entrepreneur whose passions are health and wellness. She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School, then earned a B.S. in kinesiology from Penn State University. She next earned an M.S. in applied nutrition from Northeastern University. Weiss went on to open her own fitness and nutrition training business.

She has an innate desire to help people, especially in their goal-reaching pursuits and goals. As a business owner, Weiss values morals and professionalism, responsibility, character and trustworthiness. She shines in the areas of marketing, advertising and customer service.

A few months ago, Chapin Duffy joined the Morabito Weiss Team at Compass. With degrees in both art history and anthropology, Chapin brings her knowledge of design, architecture and culture to the team. She is the kind of person who easily connects with people, from a barista to a real estate client. Her strengths from past experiences include success as both a sales associate at local art studios and a charity liaison for university sports programs. Duffy fell in love with the Hamptons during the summers while attending Hofstra University.

Turnkey inventory commands a premium and there is a surplus of buyers in the unprecedented Hamptons real estate boom. Weiss and Morabito describe what the area property market has been like lately. “If it’s reasonably priced it will sell quickly, in some cases above ask,” they note, giving an example of an open house recently held on a Sunday that yielded five offers by Tuesday, with the highest offer 10% above the asking price.

The activity is typical in the current Hamptons market. The scenario has occurred four or five times over the past few months. “We’ve perfected the process of the bidding war for our clients,” Weiss and Morabito continue.

Most buyers are drawn to the East End for “quality of life purposes,” the majority from the New York metro area. “While COVID restrictions have shut down the city, people are looking to escape and enjoy the outdoors, beach and spacious homes. We’re seeing Quogue South as the most desirable spot west of the canal.”

Among the best Weiss and Morabito are giving sellers these days is to get their home refreshed and ready to show against the competition.

