Start Off The Holiday Season on the South Fork With These Open Houses

There is a lot to be thankful for this weekend with these South Fork open houses. Among the few being shown, 48 Redwood Road in Sag Harbor is one of the highlights. Priced at $3.25 million, this house is for sale with Zacheriah Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 2,400 square feet of interior space houses three bedrooms including a primary which overlooks the water, plus two-and-a-half bathrooms. You can also take advantage of the beautiful eat-in kitchen.

With 0.51 acres, buyers will be satisfied, but the private bay access offers even more. Additionally, the home is a quick trip from historic Sag Harbor Village shops, restaurants and marinas.



The home is being shown on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

315 Gerard Drive, East Hampton

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Rick Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Longwoods Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.499 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

47D South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Price: $6.4 million

Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 27, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

84 Meadow Way, East Hampton

Price: $2.575 million

Broker: Kelly Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

191 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill

Price: $6.595 million

Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 27, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

48 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 27, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 28, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->