Start Off The Holiday Season on the South Fork With These Open Houses

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

There is a lot to be thankful for this weekend with these South Fork open houses. Among the few being shown, 48 Redwood Road in Sag Harbor is one of the highlights. Priced at $3.25 million, this house is for sale with Zacheriah Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 2,400 square feet of interior space houses three bedrooms including a primary which overlooks the water, plus two-and-a-half bathrooms. You can also take advantage of the beautiful eat-in kitchen.

With 0.51 acres, buyers will be satisfied, but the private bay access offers even more. Additionally, the home is a quick trip from historic Sag Harbor Village shops, restaurants and marinas.

The home is being shown on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

315 Gerard Drive, East Hampton
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Rick Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

55 Longwoods Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.499 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

47D South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
Price: $6.4 million
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 27, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

84 Meadow Way, East Hampton
Price: $2.575 million
Broker: Kelly Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

55 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

191 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill
Price: $6.595 million
Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

48 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.25 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 27, 1 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 28, 1 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

