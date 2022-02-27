Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The horses were probably able to get settled in their new digs at “Turnabout Farm” just in time for Wellington’s Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) this year. The six-acre equestrian compound at 3368 Olde Hampton Drive in the enclave of Grand Prix Village, just steps from the show grounds, sold November 18, 2021, for $11.65 million. Jeremy Greene of the Corcoran Group represented the listing and Maria Mendelsohn from Douglas Elliman Real Estate repped the buyer.

The property boasts an 18-stall barn, fully renovated in 2015, with large windows, a main lounge and tack room, as well as an office, two additional tack rooms, wash stalls and plenty of storage space. Outside, there are four additional custom stalls under trellises, four good-sized paddocks and a new state-of-the-art Kraft six-horse walker with an irrigated center round pen. The 180-by-280-foot all-weather arena and field were upgraded in 2019. Drainage systems, premium footing, new fencing and irrigation systems can be found throughout.

The parcel also offers lake views, as well as mature ficus and oak trees. The original list price was $13,495,000.

Adjacent to the WEF showgrounds, a home surrounded by water affording it breathtaking views sold at the end of November for $2.85 million. The 0.22-acre property at 14195 Stroller Way enjoys water on two sides and the newly-renovated home’s massive windows allow in plenty of light. The kitchen will delight any host or hostess with an eight-burner gas stove, two wine refrigerators, a bar area and even something for pets — a water/feed station. Jacqueline Abramson of Compass repped the seller.

This trade offered something for both horse and rider. The Saddle Trail property at 14289 Equestrian Way, which sold for $4.7 million in December, features a 5,700-square-foot home with a pool, plus 17 stalls, 11 paddocks and two grooms’ apartments. Also, the 3.92-acre parcel is located on the south side of Greenbriar — “true hacking distance to the horse show,” according to the listing by Wellington Equestrian Realty’s Craig Martin and Christopher Desino.

Meanwhile, over in Palm Beach, a Mediterranean-style townhouse at 246 Everglade Avenue sold for $7.375 million on February 1. The new owners could move right into this approximately 3,500-square-foot duplex, which was listed for sale in November 2021 for $8.25 million with Pat McInerney of Brown Harris Stevens.

In close proximity to restaurants, shopping and beaches, this four-bedroom home with marble floors, an elevator and a pool was in demand. It went into contract within a month. There is even a two-car air-conditioned garage attached to the house on the 0.14-acre property.

