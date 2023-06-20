Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In a Hamptons real estate market dominated by breathtaking properties, this $13,495,000 home is in a league of its own.

“Prepare to be transported to a private paradise as you step into the backyard oasis with an incredible 50-foot gunite saltwater pool. This extraordinary property is surrounded by the lush beauty of Water Mill’s horse country,” says Patrick Giugliano, who has listed the property with James Giugliano. Both are with Nest Seekers International.

“One of my favorite things about the property is the private vineyard with Wolffer grapes. Strolling through rows of meticulously tended vines, savoring the serenity and the promise of future vintages is an unforgettable experience.”

Built by celebrity lifestyle restaurateur William Jack Degel, the property at 945 North Sea-Mecox Road in Water Mill sits on 1.83 acres and provides an array of outdoor features like a stand-out vineyard.

“While others play golf and build spec homes, this is my hobby, I design and build lifestyle ‘houstels'” says Degal, who uses the term to refer to a “house-style, hotel resort,” a trademark of his that reinvest the Hamptons experience.

“Having the expertise in the hospitality business for over 35 years has helped me visualize and engineer the greatest outdoor living experiences the Hamptons has to offer.”

The backyard oasis is packed with a full kitchen, a bar, a lounge, a fireplace and an outdoor dining area, in addition to the saltwater pool. The future owners can also relax in a spa after working up a sweat at their very own sports court.

Inside the seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-haf-bath home luxury abounds. The first floor contains a state-of-the-art kitchen with marble countertops. In addition to the kitchen countertops, marble is the foundation of the fireplaces located throughout the house in the primary bedrooms and main living spaces.

The first floor is also home to a primary bedroom suite, a laundry room, a great room, and a formal dining room.

There is also an attached three-car garage, a pet bathing station, and thermally heated porcelain tile floors.

The second floor contains another primary suite, equipped with a dressing room and a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a soaking tub and a shower.

A second laundry room, an office, a guest living space, a full wet bar and four bedrooms, each with three-fixture en suite bathrooms complete the second level.

The lower level is another highlight of the house. It includes a home theater, a gym space and an 800- to 1,000-bottle wine and whiskey cellar.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 945 North Sea Mecox Road, Water Mill | Agents: James Giugliano and Patrick Giugliano, Nest Seekers] GMAP

