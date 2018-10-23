A Huge Hilltop Property in Water Mill for Six Mil

Perhaps "huge" isn't the right word. "Large"? "Bigly"? "Not-at-all Small"? On six acres of land, there's a 9800 square foot house with all the bells and whistles. Outside, the only noise you'll hear are the kids splashing in the pool, or practicing their serve on the tennis court. Of course there's also a spa and pool house with kitchen.

Inside, there's room for everyone, including 9 bedrooms and 9 baths, with one half-bath. The master bath is most impressive; it's 1.5 stories with a bath, office, and balcony overlooking the peaceful grounds. The lower level is where the fun starts. There's a family room (with sliding glass doors to outside), theater, gym with sauna, and a future wine closet. (Closet? Closet? We're gonna need a bigger boat.)

Asking price for all this? Just under $6 million, which seems eminently fair. Yes, it's not the toniest neighborhood, but south of the highway this property would cost multiples more, if you can even find that many acres. The property is repped by Dawn Bodenchak and Frank Bodenchak at Sotheby's.

For more, click here. 1348 Deerfield Road, Water Mill