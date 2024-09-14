Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The North Fork is no longer the South Fork’s quiet counterpart that only got busy during the pumpkin-picking season. While it established itself decades ago as Long Island’s Wine Country, it remained the less desirable fork in terms of real estate — until recently.

High-end, boutique hotels now dot the North Fork. Marinas have gotten nautical makeovers and are attracting bigger vessels. If the market is any indication, wealth is here to stay on the North Fork.

Still, the North Fork numbers pale in comparison to the Hamptons where oceanfront compounds have gone for above $50 million.

According to Town & Country Real Estate’s mid-year report, the average price for a North Fork abode is $900,000. So we are diving into the North Fork’s most expensive residential real estate, where waterfront manses top the list, along with a few palatial properties overlooking preserves.

10995 N Bayview Road, Southold | $7,750,000

Experience the coastal paradise of this 8-acre estate along Southold Bay, boasting 157 feet of pristine shoreline and a private beach. The elegant gates open to a driveway lined with pear trees, leading to a home that gracefully blends with its natural surroundings. The living room features 24-foot windows that frame panoramic views of the bay, offering direct access to your secluded beach. The state-of-the-art kitchen connects effortlessly to the dining and living areas, ideal for casual entertaining. The ground floor includes a relaxing guest suite, while upstairs, four ensuite bedrooms provide luxurious comfort, with two featuring balconies offering stunning waterfront vistas. Spanning over 6,000 square feet, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home balances grandeur and intimacy. The spacious deck is perfect for relaxation and gatherings, set against the backdrop of your private beachfront. Mariah Mills and Carol Szynaka of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

2230 Soundview Avenue, Mattituck | $7,500,000

At the end of a private, meandering driveway, a breathtaking 56-acre estate reveals itself with a home that enjoys unparalleled views of protected landscapes and the Long Island Sound. The five-bedroom residence spans nearly 5,000 square feet, featuring a grand foyer, expansive living room, and formal dining room perfect for entertaining. The main floor’s primary suite boasts a cozy fireplace and sitting area with stunning vistas, while the chef’s kitchen, a den and a four-season sunroom offer additional spaces to relax and unwind. Three additional bedrooms on the main level and an upper-level bedroom, studio and bath with a private entrance provide ample space for family and guests. Enjoy the panoramic views from one of four fireplaces or gather around the outdoor fire pit at sunset. Located near Bailies Beach, wineries and farm-to-table restaurants, this estate also features a historic barn and the potential for a working farm or equestrian facility, with 48 acres of preserved land and eight acres with development rights. With frontage on two picturesque roads, this property offers a truly unique and tranquil retreat. Douglas Elliman’s Suzette Reiss holds the listing.

2100 Park Avenue, Mattituck | $6,895,000

Perched on the shores of Peconic Bay, this 1.35-acre waterfront property presents a rare chance to own a tailor-made estate with unobstructed views. The property features a majestic main residence, a charming guest cottage, and a private beach, all perfectly appointed for luxury living. Inside, discover exquisite finishes, intricate woodwork, and an airy open floor plan, anchored by a gourmet kitchen. The main floor’s primary suite boasts breathtaking water views and its own porch access. Two stylish bedrooms, a recreation room, and a full bath occupy the upper level, all basking in natural light and spectacular views. The guest cottage offers a cozy retreat with a kitchen, living room, full bath and two bedrooms. Exterior amenities include a private sun deck and lush landscaping, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. This exceptional estate presents a rare opportunity to experience the ultimate in North Fork luxury. Alexis Meadows of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

1750 Laurel Lake Drive, Mattituck | $6,399,000

Set on a secluded 4.72-acre property, this lavish retreat is cradled by the majestic Laurel Lake Preserve’s 300+ acres of unspoiled wilderness. As you step inside, a stately entrance hall sets the tone for the residence’s elegance. The estate’s six bedrooms, three fireplaces, five full bathrooms, and two half baths provide ample space for privacy and relaxation. The show-stopping saltwater pool, complete with a spa and cascading waterfall, is complemented by a charming pool house perfect for al fresco entertaining. Manicured gardens showcase the finest in horticultural artistry, while the finished lower level boasts a wine cellar, home theater, gym, and expansive bar area, perfect for indulging in leisure and entertainment. This 9,900-square-foot estate seamlessly merges natural beauty with luxurious amenities, offering a serene escape from the mundane. Susan Orioli of E&V North Fork is the listing agent.

960 Willis Creek Drive, Mattituck | $5,800,000

A bayfront residence, this home enjoys 370 feet of pristine waterfront and panoramic views from nearly every room. The stunning views begin in the foyer and only get better in the great room where 10-foot ceilings and glass sliders reveal a wraparound deck. A new listing for Kristy Nadell and Thomas Uhlinger of Douglas Elliman, the 7,000-square-foot home with three floors was renovated in 2014, using high-quality materials and attention to detail. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The five-bedroom home includes a primary suite with a luxurious bathroom and a dressing room. An elevator services all levels, even the finished lower level. There is an outdoor hot and cold shower with a lit dressing room. The one-acre, well-landscaped parcel ends with a private dock with an aluminum ramp and floater and access to a private association beach.

3345 Cedar Lane & 605 Beach Court, East Marion | $6 million

This 4,455-square-foot beachside residence on the North Fork offers stunning views of Bug Light and Shelter Island. Situated on 1.38 acres, it features 286 feet of pristine beach, a five-bedroom four-bath main house, and a second lot ready for a 2,700+ square-foot additional home. The property also boasts a wraparound porch, outdoor shower, gunite pool and an outdoor kitchen. Additional amenities include a gym, living loft, and full-house generator located in the garage building. Surrounded by the North Fork’s famous attractions, this coastal refuge offers the ultimate retreat experience. The Corcoran Group’s Sheri Winter Parker is the seller’s rep.

580 Basin Road, Southold | $5,350,000

Discover Southold’s Paradise Point, a private peninsula in the Paradise Point Community, surrounded by water on three sides with panoramic views of Southold Bay and Shelter Island. This unique waterfront property boasts 994 feet of shoreline and a deep-water dock in a protected boat basin. Approach the 5,100-square-foot Nantucket-style home via a circular drive framed by beautiful plantings. The grand entry foyer leads to an open first-floor design with high ceilings, expansive windows, and glass doors that open to a large wraparound waterside porch, offering incredible light and stunning sunset views. The first floor features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a sitting room with a gas fireplace, an office nook, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, casual and formal dining areas, a laundry room, and a bayside en-suite primary bedroom. The second floor includes a primary en-suite bedroom with a sitting room and magnificent views, two additional large bedrooms with water views, a full bath, and an open landing with sweeping water views. Additional amenities include an elevator, a spacious walkout basement, a heated waterside pool, and a two-car garage, all set on 1.8 acres with meticulously landscaped shoreline. Barry Novick and Nancy Cervelli of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty represent the seller. At press time, a sale was pending.

500 Broadwaters Road, Cutchogue | $4,975,000

Introducing a masterpiece of modern waterfront living, set on 0.74 acres in the exclusive Nassau Point community. This newly constructed Nantucket-style home boasts over 70 feet of prime frontage on Broadwaters Cove, offering direct access to Peconic Bay and proximity to prestigious beaches, with the potential for a private dock. The 6,500-square-foot interior features soaring cathedral ceilings, two fireplaces, and high-end appliances, complemented by an impressive seven-bedroom and seven-and-a-half-bathroom count. The lower level has nine-foot ceilings and its own outside entrance offering ample space for hobbies or entertainment. In addition, there is 700 square feet of bonus storage space above the three-car smart garage. Exterior amenities include expansive balconies, an indoor/outdoor bar, a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor shower, and a state-of-the-art 20×40 heated saltwater pool with smart technology. This property embodies the ultimate coastal lifestyle, perfect for those seeking luxury, relaxation, and unforgettable entertaining experiences on the North Fork. Connie Liappas and Nicholas Liappas of Compass represent the seller.

15105 Oregon Road, Cutchogue | $4,975,000

Situated among the picturesque vineyards and farmlands of Oregon Road, this extraordinary residence redefines luxury living. Spanning 7,000 square feet, this modern masterpiece boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and one-half bath, along with state-of-the-art amenities, opulent finishes, and exquisite Carrara marble countertops. Soaring 14-foot ceilings and expansive sliders lead to stunning outdoor entertainment areas, featuring a gunite pool and sunken fire pit, perfect for unforgettable gatherings. An outdoor table, custom-designed for 20 guests, offers the ultimate al fresco dining experience. Powered entirely by solar energy, this sustainable haven effortlessly blends eco-friendliness with sophistication. The expansive backyard offers endless possibilities, including space for an equestrian barn or luxurious guest house, creating a refined and secluded oasis. Compass’ Lisa Gillooly and Diane Shifman hold the listing.

503 Camp Mineola Extension, Mattituck | $4,950,000

Nestled on over 1.5 acres of prime bayfront property, this exquisite estate boasts 132 feet of pristine beach and captivating views. The gourmet kitchen, complete with Viking appliances and a wine fridge, overlooks the sparkling pool, pool house, and private beach. The living room features a cozy gas fireplace, while the flexible den and laundry room provide added convenience. The estate’s three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms include a lavish primary suite with a bayside balcony, fireplace, spa-like bathroom, gym, and walk-in closet, all backed by a whole-house generator. Outdoor amenities abound, with a pool house, heated waterside pool, driving range, putting green, outdoor shower, and direct beach access. This stunning 3,468-square-foot estate, with easy access to Strong’s Marina and other North Fork attractions, is a rare find. The Corcoran Group’s Sheri Winter Parker is the listing agent.

1640 Grandview Drive, Orient | $4,250,000

In the picturesque town of Orient on the North Fork, a stunning Nantucket-inspired waterfront estate awaits at 1640 Grandview Drive. This luxurious 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home boasts 130 feet of private beach and over 5,000 square feet of upscale living space, perfectly capturing the essence of its hilltop setting with breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound. As you enter through the spacious covered porch, luxury abounds in every detail, from the clerestory windows and vaulted ceilings in the living room to the immaculate kitchen and lush landscape views. The open-plan family room with a gas fireplace flows seamlessly to a waterside terrace, while the main floor owner’s suite offers a fireplace, sunroom, home office, and private en suite bath. The upper level features a sitting room, billiard room, sewing room, junior owner’s suite, and two additional bedrooms. Additional amenities include a wine cellar, full house generator, outdoor shower, and room for a waterside pool. With no flood insurance required, this meticulously maintained 0.93-acre estate embodies the epitome of North Fork living. Town & Country Real Estate’s Nicholas Planamento represents the seller.

This article appeared in the Labor Day weekend issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan's Papers.

