How to Keep Indoor Air Clean During Allergy Season

Steps can be taken to keep indoor air clean during allergy season. (MCC)

Seasonal allergies can turn a warm and welcoming spring or summer day into something else entirely. Congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes are just some of the unpleasant symptoms of seasonal allergies, which are most often triggered by high pollen counts during spring and summer.

The Mayo Clinic advises seasonal allergy sufferers to stay indoors when pollen counts are high. But what about indoor air quality? The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that eight out of 10 people are exposed to dust mites and six out of 10 are exposed to cat or dog dander. Dust mites and pet dander can each trigger allergic reactions.

Pair those two triggers with higher pollen counts common in spring and summer and it’s no wonder that many seasonal allergy sufferers are ambivalent about the warm weather seasons. Fortunately, steps can be taken to keep indoor air clean during allergy season.

Close windows and doors. Many people embrace opportunities to open their windows and doors on warm days, but doing so allows outdoor allergens like pollen to get inside. Pollen can attach to furniture and clothing, and that can make time indoors unpleasant for allergy sufferers. Maintain indoor air quality by closing windows and doors on windy days and/or days when pollen counts are high.

Employ air cleaning devices. The AAFA notes that air cleaners with Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly¨ filters can filter nearly 98% of allergen particles in the air. The AAFA maintains a list of certified air cleaners at asthmaandallergyfriendly.com.

Keep a clean home. The Mayo Clinic notes that, in most homes, items such as bedding, upholstered furniture and carpeting provide an ideal environment for dust mites, which are microscopic bugs that trigger allergic reactions in many people. The AAFA recommends keeping surfaces in a home clean and uncluttered to control dust mites. Washing bedding and uncovered pillows in hot water each week also can help to corral dust mites and improve indoor air quality.

Vacuum frequently. Frequent vacuuming is another way to improve indoor air quality. The AAFA maintains a list of Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly¨ vacuums that have been tested and found to prevent allergens from reentering the air.

Prevent mold and treat areas where infestations have occurred. Mold also contributes to poor indoor air quality. Dehumidifiers can be used to reduce mold and dust mites, making these beneficial additions to allergy sufferers’ homes. Minimizing house plants around the house and addressing leaky fixtures immediately are some additional measures to prevent mold infestations.

It may not be enough to simply stay indoors to avoid allergic reactions on spring and summer days. Embracing measures to improve indoor air quality can be vital for allergy sufferers as well.

