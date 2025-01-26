How To Prepare For a Lengthy Renovation Project

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Home renovations can increase resale value and outfit spaces to make them more accommodating to residents. Homeowners interested in remodeling projects understand that such undertakings are often a lengthy process. But the time spent waiting often is well worth it when the work is done, and the finished product looks just as homeowners imagined.

Depending on the scope and scale of a project, home renovations can take anywhere from a day or two for minor cosmetic changes to nine months for a major project. The lender RenoFi says projects like remodeling a kitchen or bathroom have a lot of moving parts, including plumbing and electrical work, structural changes, flooring, and installation of appliances.

Due to that complexity, such projects may take six to 12 weeks. A home addition can take months. Homeowners weary of such lengthy undertakings can implement strategies to make conditions at home more manageable.

Get a rough estimate from contractors so that you can budget accordingly. A project will go nowhere without proper funding. Get detailed estimates that include labor and building materials. Then start saving and stash money away for the project so you’re not caught off-guard later on.

Clear out clutter. Remove any extraneous items from the room or rooms that will be remodeled. Although it will be an added expense, it is a good idea to rent a storage unit or have a storage pod placed in the driveway or yard for the duration of the project. Move items that will not be needed into the unit. This will get them out of the way and protect them from damage.

Consider starting in warm weather. Contractors will be going in and out of the home each day, and doors and windows may need to be propped open. Schedule a project during those months when temperatures are more comfortable. If the project involves limited access to the kitchen to cook, utilizing an outdoor grill or kitchen is much easier when the weather is pleasant.

Stay with relatives. While some people have no issues living in a residence during a renovation, others may find the work simply too inconvenient or distracting to be around. Time away from the property can help manage stress, and prevent kids, pets and others from getting in the way of work.

Safeguard sensitive items. Take inventory of items in the home and catalog them for insurance purposes. This way you’re covered in the case of damage or theft. Remove documents, like birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and other private papers, and keep them in a safety deposit box or fireproof safe. ‘

Home renovations may stretch on for weeks or months. However, with adequate preparation, homeowners can see such projects through without facing too much adversity.

-Metro Creative Connection