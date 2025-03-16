Aeration Breathes New Life Into Lawns

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Regular maintenance is necessary when caring for a lawn, and various strategies translate into thicker, greener and healthier grass.

Much like car owners routinely get an oil change or tire rotation on their vehicles, homeowners should recognize that certain lawn care strategies are periodically necessary to keep a property looking its best. Aeration is one task that can complement other lawn care strategies throughout the growing season.

What is lawn aeration? The Home Depot says that aeration involves making holes in the lawn to loosen the soil underneath. Over time, the lawn and soil can become compacted, creating a layer of thatch that forms between the soil and the grass in the lawn. Thatch can prevent air, water and fertilizer from reaching the roots of the grass, eventually stifling growth. The holes made during aeration allow oxygen, water and nutrients to reach the lawn’s roots.

When to aerate Aeration can be good for a lawn, but it can cause stress to the grass if timed improperly, advise the lawn care experts at Pennington. Cool-season grasses common in northern lawns should be aerated in the early fall or early spring. Warm-season grasses should be aerated in the late spring or very early summer. Aeration should be done right before the grass reaches peak time for natural growth.

How to aerate a lawn Homeowners can use different aeration equipment, including manual and automated machinery. Some homeowners wear spiked aerator ‘sandals’ strapped to shoes to walk across the lawn. These may be useful on a small scale, but not on larger properties. Slicing aerators have rotating blades that slice through grass and thatch into the soil. Core or plug aerators often are preferential for lawn professionals. Hollow tines remove plugs of soil from the lawn and deposit them on top where they break down.

What’s next? According to The Spruce, it is necessary to water the grass every two to three days after a lawn has been aerated. This also is the time to perform overseeding. Apply a quality, slow-release fertilizer to revitalize the lawn. Wait at least a month before mowing, and avoid heavy traffic on the lawn after aerating to prevent grass damage.

Aeration is an important step to maintain lawn health. While aerating can be labor-intensive, the end result of a lush lawn can be worth the extra effort.

-Metro Creative Connection