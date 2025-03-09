It may be best for homeowners to complete several home interior projects while the residence is still empty. (MCC)

The day homeowners move into a new home is a unique experience. First-time home buyers may see such a day as the culmination of years of hard work, while those who are not new to the experience may find their new home is where They’ll spend the rest of their lives.

Move-in day is indeed a notable milestone, but there’s much homeowners can do between closing on a home and backing the moving truck into the driveway. In fact, it may be best for homeowners to complete several home interior projects while the residence is still empty.

Painting

Painting home interiors is among the more logical projects to consider before moving into a home. Simply put, an empty home is far easier to paint than one filled with furniture and other items. Professional painters may even discount a project if they know they won’t have to cover and/or move any furniture before and after applying paint. Painting before anyone has moved in also saves residents the discomfort of living in a home overcome by the lingering aroma of drying paint. Simply open the windows and let the home air out throughout each painting session.

Flooring

Flooring projects are another undertaking to consider before moving in. Whether you’re tearing up old carpet and replacing it with new carpet, refinishing wood floors, or installing a wholly new floor, each task is considerably easier if there is nothing on the floor. Flooring projects are best left to the professionals, and labor costs may drop considerably if contractors don’t have to pause to move furnishings or work around other items.

Deep cleaning

A professional cleaning service should be among the first calls homeowners make after closing on a new home. A deep cleaning when the home is empty and all lingering dust and debris is visible to the naked eye can ensure no spots are missed before move-in day. Request that the cleaning service clean the interior of kitchen drawers and cabinets, which have a tendency to accumulate grime over the years.

Electrical work

Modern homes are plugged in, so addressing electrical issues prior to move-in day can ensure there are no interruptions to internet connectivity when everyone begins to settle into the home. This is also a great time to install additional electrical outlets, and homeowners are urged to take the time to draw up plans for how each room will look once all of their furniture is in the house. Doing so can identify where additional outlets should be installed. Homeowners also can visit their new home at night and turn on the lights to see if existing fixtures provide ample illumination. If not, installing new fixtures prior to moving in makes cleanup easier and ensures there are no dark nights once everyone is in the home.

Ceilings

Replacing ceilings prior to moving in is another savvy move. If the ceilings are dated or unsightly, removing, repainting or replacing them before anything is beneath them is a great way to protect valuables from damage. And contractors may not need as much time to complete such a project in empty rooms as they would in spaces where they need to negotiate their way around furniture and other valuables.

Various renovation projects can be conducted prior to moving into a new home. Such an approach can save both money and effort.

-Metro Creative Connection