How to Spot Foundation Issues at Home

Home ownership can be a rewarding endeavor and a good investment over time. But homes require consistent upkeep to ensure a property remains safe, a condition of ownership that renters typically do not need to concern themselves with.

Foundation issues are a component of home ownership that can be easy to forget, as such concerns are not necessarily evident in frequently visited areas of a home. A foundation provides structural integrity for the entire home, so addressing damage is essential. The experts at This Old House indicate that some foundation issues can be relatively easy and inexpensive to address. Other issues may not be so simple, especially if they challenge the structural integrity of a home.

Learning to recognize foundation issues can help homeowners sort through small problems and big ones. But what are signs of foundation problems? Consider these potential issues, as noted by This Old House, Robbie Breaux & Team Real Broker, LLC and Bay Crawl Space Foundation Repair.

Cracks in walls: Cracks appearing in foundation walls, drywall or plaster, especially diagonal or stair-step cracks forming near doorways, windows or corners, might be indicative of foundation movement. If a crack has formed in a living space, something is likely moving below since floors are supported from the foundation upward. Cracks thicker than one-quarter of an inch in foundation walls or home walls can be a problem.

Sagging porches and stoops: Notable sagging of porches or stoops can indicate that a house is sinking or changing faster than other areas. Separation between door and window frames and walls: Gaps can form around windows and doors if the foundation is shifting. The gaps that form can lead to water and pest infiltration if left untreated, causing even more issues.

Cabinets and countertops separating from walls: Homeowners who notice considerable space forming between cabinets or countertops and the wall indicate that the frame of the home is out of square. That likely means a foundation is settling or sinking.

Squeaky, bouncy or sagging floors: While these issues in floors may not always result from foundation issues, they often indicate that moisture has invaded the basement or crawl space. That moisture may have gained access through a cracked or compromised foundation.

Leaning or cracked chimney: If a chimney resembles the Leaning Tower of Pisa, it could be a sign of possible foundation issues causing settling or sinking. Bringing in a professional to assess potential foundation issues is a good idea.

While certain foundation problems can be remedied by homeowners themselves, it s best to rule out more serious issues that may require professional expertise before going the DIY route.

-Metro Creative Connection