How Trees and Plants Can Change the Look of a Landscape

Spring is home renovation season, and no area of a home is off limits. That includes home exteriors, particularly in regard to landscaping.

Lawn and garden centers draw crowds on spring weekends, as homeowners are anxious to get out in the yard after spending more time indoors over the winter. Plants and trees provide a simple and unique way to transform the look and feel of a property.

As homeowners ponder what can be done to freshen up their landscapes, they can consider these benefits of incorporating new plants and trees into their properties.

Add some pops of color. There’s no shortage of colorful plants to add some pops of color to a property. Azaleas, lilacs, pansies, and, of course, rose bushes can add a wide range of colors to a landscape, providing undeniable and awe-inspiring curb appeal when the plants bloom.

Native plants won’t compromise their neighbors. When choosing plants for a landscape, it’s important to pick those accustomed to the local climate. A non-native plant might be able to withstand local conditions, but it also might compromise other trees and plants on a property. When choosing new plants and trees for a landscape, work with professionals at a local lawn and garden center to identify native plants that can handle local weather conditions and do so without putting existing plants on the property in jeopardy.

Trees can add considerable privacy. Homeowners who don’t want fencing, or those whose towns or homeowners’ associations won’t allow fencing, may look to trees to add the privacy typically provided by fences. The growth rates of trees vary by species, so homeowners who want instant privacy should look for trees that are already tall and/or fast-growing. Needlepoint holly (which reach an average height of 10 to 15 feet) and sweet viburnum (25 to 30 feet at maturity) are fast-growing species to consider when planting for privacy. Green giant arborvitae are a popular privacy tree, as they can reach significant heights and widths within a few years of being planted. And while it’s always good to consult a lawn and garden center for advice on the compatibility of a given tree with the local climate, green giant arborvitae are known to thrive in U.S. Department of Agriculture hardiness zones five through eight, which cover a significant portion of the United States.

Evergreens keep a property green throughout the year. Homeowners who lament the loss of color each fall when their existing trees shed their leaves can keep a property green throughout the winter by choosing evergreen trees for landscapes. The New Jersey Conservation Foundation notes that evergreen trees excel at conserving moisture, which allows them to keep their leaves and maintain that distinct and appealing green color throughout the winter.

Various plants and trees can help homeowners change the look of their landscapes without busting homeowners’ budgets.

