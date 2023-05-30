Elissa Capetanakis and the Zen of Plant Styling

Plant stylist Elissa Capetanakis will tell you that she’d like people to appreciate her terrarium designs not only for their beauty, but also for their ability to invoke feelings of serenity.

“I create little worlds under glass,” she explains. “I make these almost park-like settings. You want to go in there and just hide from everybody. It’s a very peaceful environment. That’s my vibe.”

Capetanakis, who in one of her former jobs was a health and wellness director for American Express in Manhattan, points out that finding moments of serenity became more important than ever during the COVID era.

“A lot of people became plant people during the pandemic,” she says. “They were home a lot more, and they wanted to bring in a sense of calm—and that’s what plants do.”

Imaginariums by Elissa, Capetanakis’s company, was already well established when the pandemic began. She had been conducting plant design workshops and special events and selling her creations online and out of her home studios in Easton, Connecticut, and Mattituck on the North Fork. Her work had also begun to garner a following through her relationship with Ally Bally Bee, an artist’s co-op with locations in New Canaan and Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Then came March 2020.

“During the pandemic, I was forced to leave the co-op, but I found myself in a unique position,” she recalls. “I was designing and creating arrangements and offering contactless porch-side pick-ups from my studios. It was incredibly rewarding to me to know that I could bring a little bit of joy to people