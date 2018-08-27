In Sagaponack, Room for Your Nags and Your Nagging Mother-in-Law

We couldn't resist the title, but really, this property is too nice to laugh about. (Also, we owe your horse and your mother-in-law an apology. She just likes to remind you, is all.)

There's two houses on the property, connected by a tunnel; plus, with 1.7 acres right in horse and farm country, there's room for a three-stall barn and paddocks for your steed. The houses are nice simple country farmhouses designed by Val Florio. The main house comes with four bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths, an attached two-car garage, and is approximately 4,000 square feet. The guest house boasts three bedrooms, two-and-one-half bathrooms and its own living, dining and kitchen areas in about 2300 square feet.

Outside, there's a gunite pool, pool house, landscaping by Marders and two separate driveways. The downside for the property, repped by Kay Lawson and Debora Oppenheimer of Douglas Elliman, is that it's right by the train tracks and Narrow Lane is slightly busy-ish, though you would get the view of Wolffer horses across the street.

Asking price for all this? $6 million. Having to see your mother-in-law only in a tunnel? Priceless.

For more, click here. 172 Narrow Lane, Sagaponack