Jerome Robbins's Oceanfront Bridgehampton Property Lists for $15 Million

Choreographer, director, dancer, and producer Jerome Robbins--perhaps best known for West Side Story--loved his humble Bridgehampton hideaway. He died in 1998, leaving this property to the Jerome Robbins Foundation, which is now selling it. (He loved the place so much his ashes were scattered on the beach/ocean in front of the property.) Proceeds from the sale will benefit the foundation's support for the performing arts.

Listed by Martha S Murray, Marilyn Clark and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's, the property is one acre with 118 feet of oceanfront. Since this is narrow Dune Road, there are also views of Mecox Bay. The 1950 bungalow looks weather-beaten but charming. (We particularly like the stone chimney.) Of course it's going to be knocked down, because a $15 million buyer doesn't want a two-bedroom, 11o0 square foot house. There's also a 45 foot pool out back.

Even with the need to build a new place, we think $15 million is a fair starting point and we wouldn't be surprised if this place were snapped up pretty quickly.

For more, click here. 139 Dune Road, Bridgehampton