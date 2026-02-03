Sotheby’s International Realty Appoints John Hackett to Lead Palm Beach Brokerages

John Hackett has taken on a new role as role of Vice President and Brokerage Manager of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Florida-based brokerages on Palm Beach and Singer Island, as well as the Wellington Brokerage of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty.

Real estate leader John Hackett has assumed the role of Vice President and Brokerage Manager of Sot heby’s International Realty’s Florida-based brokerages on Palm Beach and Singer Island, as well as the Wellington Brokerage of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to an announcement from the brokerage, Hackett will support more than 130 global real estate advisors affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty in Palm Beach County as part of his role.

The brokerages generated more than$1 billion in sales volume last year.

“We are delighted to welcome John, not only for his extensive brokerage and transactional expertise but also for his strategic insight into new development—a key area of growth for our company. His experience positions us to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen our leadership in the luxury market,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president of brokerage at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Hackett has been a licensed real estate agent since 1999 and became a broker in 2016. Hee was Senior Regional Managing Director and Broker of Record in South Florida for The Corcoran Group for nearly eight years, followed by executive roles in new development sales and marketing in Palm Beach County, including Director of Sales and Marketing with Centaur/Panther National Golf Club and Director of Sales/Broker of Record with Stamm Development Group.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the company’s presence in Palm Beach,” says Hackett. “Sotheby’s International Realty has the premier brand position in luxury real estate, and I look forward to growing our business and serving our highly successful team in Palm Beach County.”

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s, according to the firm. The company now has more than 1,100 offices in 86 countries and territories worldwide.

In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company-owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Facebook, X and Instagram.