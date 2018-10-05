The Captain King House in New Suffolk Needs a New Skipper

This house was built in 1850 by Libbeus Vincent King (1821-1866), a whaleboat captain who was born in Wainscott. (Libbeus: a name you don't hear much any more! Glancing through Jeannette Rattray's East Hampton History book in the section about the King family, we also note way more Egberts than strictly necessary. Libbeus also had a son called Hedges, so we assume some association with the Hedges family, who later opened the eponymous inn. The same book notes, "Sag Harbor whaling annals say that Capt. Libbeus V. King was master of the schooner Susan on her last voyage, 1861-63. Capt. King took her into St. Helena when the crew, mostly local men, refused duty owing to her leaky condition. [Who can blame them?] The US. Consul there persuaded them to work the vessel directly home and she was sold in New York.")

At left is a photo of Libbeus's son Isaac (1854-1935), in Revolutionary dress for some reason. Possibly the Centennial in 1876. We note that King Street, in New Suffolk, which this property abuts, was named after good old Libbeus.

OK, enough about that; what about the property? On a quarter-acre of land right near the bay, with waterviews, is the 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath house. Upstairs is 1700 square feet, but there's also a nicely finished basement with a cocktail area, and also studio space above the detached garage. So there's a good amount of space.

The house has been nicely updated for the 21st century. It's all decorated and renovated in perfect modern taste (the current owner is an international interior designer).

Outside is also nicely appointed, with a deck with sails over it (Libbeus would approve!) for shade.

The property (repped by Elliman's Thomas McCloskey and Victoria Germaise) is located right in downtown New Suffolk, within walking distance to cafes and a boat launch.

Asking price is $1.6 million. What do you think of the place? Looking for a North Folk pad? Do it for ol' Libbeus.

For more, click here. 925 1st Street, New Suffolk