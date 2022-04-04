News & Features

Links: Summer Hamptons Rentals Seeking Record Amounts

By Staff
0
comments
Hamptons
The newly constructed Hamptons summer rental at 15 Dune Road is priced at $975,000 for August through Labor Day.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites