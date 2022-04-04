Sand dollars: Hamptons rentals are seeking record amounts this summer [The New York Post]
Southampton Town Makes Offer To Buy 2 Main Street Building To Expand Steinbeck Park [The Sag Harbor Express]
Voters Approve Fire District Land Buy In Hampton Bays; No Plans To Develop, Fire Department Says [27East]
A Simple Request Leads to Clearing Conundrum [The East Hampton Star]
Planners reviewing 14 affordable rental units planned next to Southold Town Hall [The Suffolk Times]
Some Question Whether Towns Will Be Ready For Community Housing Fund Votes In November [The Sag Harbor Express]
Some New Septic Systems Exceeding Expectations, Others Lagging Well Behind [27East]
Next series of meetings on comprehensive plan scheduled to begin April 12 [Riverhead News-Review]
Plan for four restaurants on corner of Route 58 and Mill Road set for hearing Thursday evening [RiverheadLocal]
Famed violinist and Shelter Island Music School Founder Itzhak Perlman lists stately NYC spread for $17.5M [The New York Post]
