The Lobster Inn Has Been Purchased by Southampton Town

Good news! The Lobster Inn property has been purchased by Southampton, mostly with an eye to preserving open space. $8.45 million was paid for the former restaurant and marina by the Town of Southampton through the Community Preservation Fund and by Inlet Road Operations Corp, which is affiliated with the Manna Ocean Foundation. (Are we the only ones who'll miss the sign?)

5.3 acres will stay as open space and as a public marina, to be managed by Southampton Parks and Recreation. The rest is intended to be an aquaculture farm with a small restaurant. Southampton is purchasing the development rights on the rest of the acreage, so the aquaculture use will be permanent.

Donna Lanzetta of East Quogue is behind both Inlet Road Operations Corp and Manna Fish Farms, which is farming wild striped bass in floating aquapods eight miles off the coast of Southampton.

"This transaction will help protect water quality and will preserve the neighborhood from overdevelopment," said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a statement.

The sale was repped by David Donohue and Joe Peraino of Douglas Elliman. "It's positive for the whole community," says Donohue. "Joe and I are very happy to have been involved in this transaction, which keeps part of the property available for public use and provides wonderful opportunity for local aquaculture."

For more, click here. 1 Inlet Road, Southampton