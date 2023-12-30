Looking Back at the ‘Master Craftsman’ Columns From 2023

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Inside most Behind The Hedges magazines, our Master Craftsman column highlights people who help make our house a home. Whether in Dan’s Papers, the Long Island Press or in Behind The Hedges Palm Beach, they use their skills to refine the home, whether it’s creating an item we use or enjoy every day, like audiovisual specialists at Crescendo Design in Southampton, a muralist in Palm Beach and an East Meadow resident who creates bear carvings.

A look back at the Master Craftsman subjects we featured in 2023:

Ron Barbagallo goes full tilt on refurbishing pinball machines as these intricate throwback games end up in residential game rooms.

Jil Gordon, a Delray Beach resident and artist who specializes in murals, is in the business of creating a “wow” effect in homes around the country.

Frank Tedeschi Sr. specializes in making older furniture look new or at least good as new. So it’s no surprise that he’s very aware of what, technically, constitutes an antique.

Elissa Capetanakis of Imaginariums by Elissa calls herself a plant stylist, and she creates terraniums, designs tablescapes and holds workshops.

Gregg Klewicki, also known as Gregg the Woodcarver, has left his mark on Long Island and is continuing to do so. Bear carvings are his signature, particularly benches flanked by two brown bears holding up the seat with their paws.

Ian Love only began making art from fallen trees about six years ago. But his work is getting serious attention from architects, designers and tastemakers.

Zachary Nguyen, the owner of Torii Koi and Pond, has become the master on Long Island of creating koi ponds.

Flower farmer Kim Endres of Backyard Blooms grows specialty cut flowers taking care to make quality and sustainability her priority.

East End artist Scott Bluedorn’s work centers around the idea of civilization meeting and clashing in the wilderness.

East End digital artist Harris Allen explores the contradictions inherent in capturing the natural world on video.