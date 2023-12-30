Looking Back at the ‘Master Craftsman’ Columns From 2023

Inside most Behind The Hedges magazines, our Master Craftsman column highlights people who help make our house a home. Whether in Dan’s Papers, the Long Island Press or in Behind The Hedges Palm Beach, they use their skills to refine the home, whether it’s creating an item we use or enjoy every day, like audiovisual specialists at Crescendo Design in Southampton, a muralist in Palm Beach and an East Meadow resident who creates bear carvings.
A look back at the Master Craftsman subjects we featured in 2023:
Gregg Klewicki, also known as Gregg the Woodcarver, has left his mark on Long Island and is continuing to do so. Bear carvings are his signature, particularly benches flanked by two brown bears holding up the seat with their paws.