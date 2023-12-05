Luxurious House in Quiogue on the Market for $3.925M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A turn-key house in Quiogue, newly built just last year, is being offered at $3.925 million.

The 4,328-square-foot house begins with a large foyer where natural light pours in through large windows and sliding glass doors at the back of the home, where the living room boasts 21-foot ceilings. The high ceilings continue to soar over the chef’s kitchen, which features Thermador appliances, a large dining island that will accommodate at least four stools and a large dining area. The kitchen is complemented by a dining room and a butler’s pantry.

The first level also is home to an office with a full bathroom and an additional guest bedroom, all with independent thermostat controls.

Up on the second floor, there are five en suite bedrooms including the expansive terraced primary featuring an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, radiant heated floors and a walk-in shower. The private terrace has stairs that lead down to the pool area. Two of the other bedrooms share access to a second deck.

All of the six bedrooms can fit king-size beds and have high ceilings and doorways. There is a laundry room on the second floor and two of the second bedrooms share another outdoor terrace with views of the backyard.

The finished 1,672-square-foot lower level features another bedroom and a full bathroom, a great room/TV room and a gym. There is also an oversized laundry/storage room.

The 0.68-acre property also holds an oversized 45-by-20-foot heated gunite pool features a sun ledge and an automatic cover and a spa with a waterfall. An outdoor kitchen and the heated outdoor living room sit under a covered patio.

An outdoor shower and “a discreetly positioned fire pit with seating,” surrounded by landscaping, according to the listing.

There is also a two-car attached garage and a generator.