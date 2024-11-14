Luxury Redefined in Florida’s Southwest Ranches

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Tommy Crivello knows Broward County, and in southwest Florida, a new ultra-luxe estate has come to market for $39,499,000 and is garnering much-deserved attention.

“The bar has been officially raised in Southwest Ranches,” says Crivello, the exclusive listing broker for the estate and principal of Tommy Crivello Real Estate.

Southwest Ranches, a suburban community considered part of Miami’s metropolitan area, is located on the eastern edge of the Everglades. Situated in the southwestern part of Broward County, it is about 22 miles northwest of Miami and it’s a quick 15-minute drive to Fort Lauderdale.

The town was incorporated in 2000 as a way to preserve the rural lifestyle — the area is home to many horse ranches (hence the name). As of the last census in 2020, the population was only nearing 8,000. Lots sizes vary from one acre to over 20 acres, but ordinances remain in place restricting certain sections to either one-acre or two-and-one-half-acre sites, according to Crivello.

With room for sprawling estates, and, therefore, unmatched privacy, some celebrities who have homes here include the model Gisele Bündchen, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Several luxury developments have popped up, quickly making Southwest Ranches an exclusive enclave.

“One thing is clear, Southwest Ranches has thrived on protecting its rural way of life,” Crivello says. “Until today their motto of no sidewalks, no curbs, or streetlights is evident. The town is filled with several equestrian parks and horse trails with an abundance of grazing animals, nurseries, farms, and equestrian facilities.”

Currently under construction at 16745 Stratford Court, the planned home in the Landmark Ranch Estates, a private gated community, will sit on 2.39 acres, boasting more than 34,000 square feet in total. Every luxurious amenity imaginable has been thought of, such as a 2,400-square-foot “man cave,” a 15-car garage, a movie theater, a salon, a spa, a massage room and a full gym.

“This home is designed for those who demand excellence and do not compromise,” Crivello says in the listing description. The estate is being developed by RCR Homes LLC in Hollywood, Florida, founded by its owner, Richie Burns and son, Richard S. Burns. The stucco-exterior home was designed by Toma Design Group, Inc., and Born Interior Design by Renée have made plans for the interior spaces.

The stucco-exterior home will be sited behind a gate with living spaces spread out over two levels underneath a flat, modern roof.

With nearly 24,000 square feet of living space, the home will boast 10 bedrooms, 11 full baths and six powder rooms. The home was designed for entertainment, including expansive “social spaces” with double-height ceilings and a striking glass wine room by the dining table that can hold more than 1,200 bottles of wine.

Any chef will be pleased and work with ease inside the gourmet kitchen, a real showpiece, with Gaggenau luxury appliances and a hidden butler’s pantry. Some of the many unique features include a three-sided fireplace and not one, but two elevators.

The dreamy primary suite is beyond compare. The spa-like bathroom is oversized with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a roomy glass-enclosed shower, plus there is a trophy closet for showcasing designer clothes and handbags.

A resort-like lanai offers a full summer kitchen overlooking the modern pool/spa that boasts water and fire features. A sunken seating area can be found amid the pool.

The guest house provides space for another two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus staff quarters.

Luxury is being redefined in Southwest Ranches, and this one is not to be missed if you are in the market for a property of this size and magnitude, under $40 million.

This article appeared in the November issue of Behind The Hedges inside of Dan’s Papers, which is also distributed in Palm Beach. Read the full digital edition here. For more real estate news from Palm Beach, click here.