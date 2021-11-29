Mediterranean-style Home on East Quogue’s Dune Road Lists at $9.25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An oceanfront Mediterranean-style home on Dune Road in East Quogue is back on the market for $9.25 million, listed exclusively with Evan F. Church of the Corcoran Group.

Sitting on 1.6 acres, this custom six-bedroom, 10-bath home boasts a private entrance to the beach, an oceanside pool and stunning views, including a rooftop deck that offers ocean vistas, as well as a view of the Shinnecock Bay just across Dune Road.

“Designed for the most discerning, impeccable quality and attention to detail abound throughout this showplace home that is an entertainer’s dream,” says Church’s listing for the 4,362-square-foot estate.

Stone steps lead to a grand arched front entry with an artfully turned ironwork staircase and double-height ceilings. “Spectacular interiors are marked by superlative millwork, coffered and vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wide openings, rich woodwork, top-of-the-line luxury finishes, stunning fireplaces and other striking architectural features,” the description explains.

The foyer leads to a living room with a coffered ceiling and a stately, long wet bar perfect for entertaining guests. A pair of arched doors lead to a covered columned terrace and the resort-like pool surrounded by a stone patio and fence. A private path leads down to the ocean.

Five well-appointed bedrooms can be found on this level, all with upscale ensuite bathrooms.

Upstairs is where you will find the main living areas with a sprawling open floor plan. The living/family room features a vaulted wood beam ceiling, a built-in bar with two wine fridges and a fireplace. Though the archways are the dining room and a gourmet kitchen, where there are top-of-the-line appliances.

An outdoor dining area is located just outside the dining room. A staircase leads down to the pool. An iron spiral staircase leads to the rooftop deck.

The luxurious primary bedroom is located down the hallway, which boasts a set of French doors that leads to a private ocean-facing deck, a large walk-in closet and a spa-quality bath with a massive walk-in shower.

There’s also a spacious office with views of the water and access to the terrace.

The pièce de résistance, the listing says, is on the rooftop that offers “breathtaking panoramas of the Atlantic as well as Shinnecock Bay and brilliant sunrise and sunset views.”

