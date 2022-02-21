Mercedes Ruehl Sells East Hampton Home for Full Asking Price

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Mercedes Ruehl, the noted screen and television actress who has won both Academy and Tony awards, has parted ways with her East Hampton home.

Suffolk County deed transfers released on Friday show the property at 163 Talmage Farm Lane in Springs traded on December 17 for $1.695 million — the full asking price. The house went on the market with Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates in late August 2021, and it was in contract within the month.

The buyer was Giovanni Estevez, an artist and skateboarder, and Karyn Grupski, a designer, records show.

Ruehl has owned this home since 2017, when she purchased it for $958,000. That same year, she sold the waterfront house she had shared with her longtime partner, the acclaimed abstract expressionist painter, David Geiser, on Gerard Drive for $1.2 million.

Geiser passed away in 2020 at the age of 73.

The 2,500-square-foot, one-story home sits on cul-de-sac “long favored by artists and writers,” according to the Saunders listing. The light-filled house includes a great room and large, open kitchen/dining area and a living area with fireplace. The primary bedroom suite offers a fireplace, glass sliders and private patio. There are also two guest rooms and a shared bath.

In the private backyard, there is a free-form pool with a patio. Above the two-car garage is a large bonus room, perfect for guests or a home office.

The 0.77-acre property is also close to bay beaches, the Springs General Store and the Pollock-Krasner House.

It remains to be seen where Ruehl, who had lived in Springs since 2000 and has strong ties to the community here, will land in the Hamptons.

