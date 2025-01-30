The Glass House Comes Back to Market at Just Under $6M

The Glass House, located at 145 Neck Path in Springs, is back on the market for $5,999,000.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Glass House in East Hampton, engineered by Jeff Smilow, the structural genius behind New York City’s One World Trade Center, is back on the market for the first time since 2021.

This modern home, which boasts all exterior walls of glass, is located at 145 Neck Path in Springs. Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty have it on the market for $5,999,000.

“Step into a realm of unparalleled design with this one-of-a-kind 10,000-square-foot modern marvel,” the listing description reads.

The main floor provides 5,000 square feet of uninterrupted space. with not even one column breaking up the open-concept plan with living, dining and kitchen areas, framed by the dramatic floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Each is a double pane window measuring 6-by-11-feet at minimum. A triple pane glass skylight — enormous at 20-by-50-feet — allows natural light to pour in.

The 1.93-acre property benefits from the being next door to a 20-acre reserve, adding an element of privacy even when all the walls are made of glass.

Back in the house, seamless polished concrete floors can be found across the three levels.

The custom Scavolini kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances and not only one, but two islands both oversized at 3-by-15 feet.

Two separate staircases lead to the second floor, the first going to one wing with six en suite bedrooms all with marble bathrooms, custom closets and individually controlled climate systems. A smart house, everything electronic can be controlled by an app on your smartphone. There is radiant heating throughout.

The other ascends to the dual primary bedroom suites that feature custom walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms of natural stone, white quartz, double rain showers and a soaking tub.

Down on the lower-level, there is an additional 5,000 square feet of space, including an oversized marble guest bathroom with individual stalls for toilets — perfect for guests at a party — plus the large additional spaces. The four-car garage can be accessed through a private underground tunnel.

An 11-by-20-foot door connects the house to the outdoors, where a stone patio leads to a 27-by-55-foot heated saltwater pool with an inlaid hot tub. The smart home continues outside where there is an independent music system and custom lighting.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 145 Neck Path, Springs | Brokers: Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.