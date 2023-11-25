‘Modern Masterpiece’ in Broward County’s Plantation Acres

The home at 12300 NW 15th Street in Plantation Acres, Florida, developed by Richie Burns and listed by Thomas J. Crivello.

A newly built home is poised to be the highest price sale in Broward County’s Plantation Acres with an asking price of $7.2 million.

“The bar in Plantation Acres has been officially raised,” says listing broker Thomas J. Crivello, the principal of Tommy Crivello Real Estate.

Developed by Richie Burns of RCR Homes LLC, the house is one of the nicest homes in Plantation Acres, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Burns, who has been a successful developer for over 30 years in New York and South Florida, founded the company with his son, Richard S. Burns, while spending time at his second home in Summerfield, Florida, with an eye to deliver high-quality, luxurious custom homes.

“A modern masterpiece,” Crivello says of the 10,693-square-foot home that was recently completed. “You can move in tomorrow. Everything’s done.”

Situated on a cul-de-sac in an enclave of five homes, the residence at 12300 NW 15th Street offers privacy and seclusion like no other. The property itself is gated and there will soon be a private gate for the five homes on the street.

A decorative concrete driveway with artificial turf inserts leads to the home. A 14-foot solid wood pivot door opens into a grand foyer with a floating metal staircase wrapped in wood that sets the tone for what’s inside. It’s clear no expense was spared.

Soaring ceilings with tray insets and recessed access lighting accentuate the grand feeling of the home. There is an open floor concept, which allows guests to move freely about the home. The gourmet chef’s kitchen features a double island and top-of-the-line appliances and a 300-bottle, temperature-controlled, glass-encased wine room. There is also a gym, a playroom and two family rooms.

Complete with six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, there is a junior primary suite, in addition to the luxurious primary suite upstairs that takes up its own wing.

Through a set of double doors, the primary suite boasts a luxurious, spacious and spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, two water closets and a standalone deep-soaking tub. An oversized steam shower features rain heads and 10-by-5-foot slabs on the wall, which means there are only six grout seams to be counted.

A terrace includes an outdoor covered living area, and partly overlooks the resort-style pool.

A floating spa spills into the pool, where there is a tanning shelf, deck jets and floating pavers, all of which is lit up by LED lights. “So at nighttime, it all lights up,” Crivello says of the backyard, including the exotic landscaping that features uplighting.

Not only enjoy al fresco dining in the beautiful Florida weather but also prep with a full grill master’s summer outdoor kitchen that even has its own vented hood under a spacious covered patio with recessed lighting and ceiling fans. There is room for a large dining room table.

An air-conditioned garage holds four cars, but there is room for lifts, too. It is set up for EV vehicles. Above the garage are separate guest quarters, allowing for privacy as it maintains its own separate entrance.

There is also room for a sports court in the back or the front.

The house ranks in the top 10% of the area in terms of both square footage and value. “The community has an abundance of custom home builds north of $5 million,” he says. Many though recorded for less because they were custom builds for the purchasers, says Crivello.

The location of this home is key. It is just 15 blocks from the area’s top-rated college preparatory school, American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus.

Plantation Acres, once known as an equestrian community, backs up to a 46-acre park. It is also minutes from the Sawgrass Mills Mall and Amerant Bank Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center. “You could literally walk to it — it’s that close,” he says.

A five-minute drive puts you on I-595 with easy access to Sawgrass Expressway and the house is just 25 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 30 minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach.

