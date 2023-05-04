Accommodations

Montauk’s Marram Launches Summer Rental Alternative Membership Program

Marram, Montauk
Marram Montauk, which sold in 2022 for $77.5 million, has launched a membership program for guests this summer.
Read McKendree

Want to spend time in Montauk this summer but without the stress of a summer rental in the Hamptons?

Marram, an oceanfront luxury hotel at 21 Surfside Terrace in Montauk that sold in a $77.5 million deal last year, has announced the launch of its inaugural membership program, which offers an “opportunity for guests to turn the property into their summer Hamptons house.”

Those who plan to head to the Hamptons for at least three times from June to August can take advantage of the new program at Marram, in which members and one guest are guaranteed a three-night stay in a luxury room each month during the summer season.

The price for memberships start at $18,000, but are valued at $25,000.

Marram, Montauk
The pool at MarramRead McKendree

Stays through the membership program even include peak holiday weekends when available.

There are 96, screen-free rooms at the resort. Tuft & Needle beds are outfitted with Beneath fine Frette percale cotton linens, while bathrooms feature custom walk-in showers, Waterworks fixtures and Imperial Danby marble.

Marram is also partnering with with Blade, a leading helicopter charter service to offer preferred rates for members who want to travel by air to and from Montauk. Guests will be able to book flights through Marram’s member concierge service.

Members will receive priority room upgrades, based on availability, as well as early check-in and late check-out.

The program also includes $600 in food and beverage credits per stay at chef Fernando Trocca’s Argentinian cafe, Mostrador Marram, and a reserved poolside cabana for half-day use.

Marram, Montauk
Inside a room at MarramRead McKendree

Members receive one private MARRAM experience per day for two, which include tarot readings, reiki and surf lessons from the award-winning Engstrom Surf.

Guests will receive a welcome gift from Marram’s partners at Le Labo. At the final stay, a departure gift will also be given.

There will also be a dedicated concierge service exclusively for members.

Memberships can be booked online.

Marram, Montauk
Marram is located right on the ocean.Judy Park

