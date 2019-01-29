Montauk Oceanfront David Adjaye-Designed House Relisted

Dead on Design

This property, on Old Montauk Highway in Montauk, is one of the most easterly homes on Long Island. Next door is a place owned by designer Tony Ingrao, and in nearby Camp Hero are a few dwellings that used to be army housing, but that's it. Peace, quiet (well, except for the crashing of the ocean), and tranquility are guaranteed here.

The house was designed by starchitect David Adjaye as a family home for art collector Adam Lindemann. But then nearby Eothen, Andy Warhol's old estate, was put on the market and Lindemann scooped it up in 2015. He then put this place on the market asking $29.5 million. The most recent ask, as of last year, was $20 million for the house and about three acres. Now the property is relisted by Gary DePersia at Corcoran, and the ask is either $18.95 million for the house and three acres or $24.95 million for the house and all six acres of land. What's interesting is that 2.8 acres is a separate parcel, so a guest house could easily be built if the new owner chooses.

The price now seems fairly competitive. The house, high on the Montauk bluffs, blends a traditional exterior with a modern interior. It's a spacious 7500 square feet, with six bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The great room is enormous, lined with shiny wood and with a tall two-sided fireplace. The issue is that the house is not an easy sale--there is just so much wood. However, unlike most comps (say, Cavett's Cove coughTickHallcough), this house is contemporary in style. The interiors have been freshened for 2019 by Montauk's own Bob Melet.

What do you think? Will the place move at its new price?

For more, click here. 406 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk