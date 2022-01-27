Commercial Real Estate

Former Arbor Restaurant Building in Montauk Finds a Buyer

The Arbor Restaurant building traded on Tuesday.
Eric Striffler

A Montauk restaurant building sold in an off-market deal on Tuesday. Formerly the Arbor and the Old Harbor House, the restaurant has one of the nicest bars and largest kitchens on the East End, according to Hal Zwick of Compass Commercial, who oversaw the deal with Jeffrey Sztorc.

The building at 240 Fort Pond Road sold, online records show, for $3 million. The last ask was $3.25 million.

We hear an announcement will be forthcoming about a high-profile restaurant that will be opening up in the space.

There is plenty of room for the new eatery to work with as there are 5,400 square feet of space on the ground floor and room for 125 seats. Forty more seats are approved for the outside patio, where there is a second bar. The second floor has space for an office/staff headquarters.

The building was renovated in 2016, when the Arbor opened and replaced Ciao By The Beach, and is in turnkey condition. The kitchen is state-of-the-art.

There is also a dedicated parking lot on the 0.6-acre site, which is always a plus.

