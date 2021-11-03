‘Montauk Sea Stone’ Building Permit-Ready for Land With Panoramic Views of Fort Pond Bay

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Design your dream home or build a large home already planned for a secluded piece of property in Montauk with panoramic views of Fort Pond Bay. The asking price for the 1.2-acre property at 4 Captain Balfour Way: $2.595 million.

Casey Bistrian of Compass holds the listing for this westward-facing property that borders more than five acres of reserved land on both sides. Bistrian says it gives the impression of a multi-acre estate.

Permits are in place to build what is called the Montauk Seastone, a 6,400-square-foot home with an elevated pool and hot tub, nature viewing porch and a walkout basement.

Renowned architect Gregory Sharp designed the three-level home to capture the panoramic water views from every angle, Bistrian says.

“The organic design is inspired by sea stones and perfectly captures the naturally occurring slopes and elevation of the property,” she says in the listing.

The six bedrooms are designed for maximum outdoor access, each with ensuite bathrooms. Plans show the first-floor porch is nestled into the hillslope and with the treetop views perfectly set at eye level, according to the listing.

“The natural slope of the land allows for a walkout basement into a landscape filled with seasoned oak trees and foliage,” she says. “Landscaping this terrain will unlock true natural beauty.”

The property also comes with a deeded path to a private beach on Fort Pond Bay.